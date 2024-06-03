Ghanaian female musician Gyakie never disappoints with her looks at red-carpet events

The 24-year-old stepped out in style at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's cleavage-baring outfit and messy makeup look

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, is among the best-dressed female celebrities with a bad makeup look at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

The Forever hitmaker wore a red spaghetti glittering lace dress showing off her cleavage as she modelled on the red carpet.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie slays in a red dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Gyakie opted for a heavy makeup look, with bold red eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick that matched her outfit.

The KNUST graduate wore a short bob, a centre-parted hairstyle that covered her stunning earrings, as she showed off an expensive jewellery set.

Watch the video below:

Gyakie rocks a green one-hand dress

Gyakie looked effortlessly chic in a green one-hand ruched dress and designer clutch purse to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Gyakie's makeup look at the TGMA 24

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nanaadwoadavis stated:

Y did she bore the makeup artist cuz this eye shadow is not not

yaa_precious_akorfa stated:

Eiii eyeshadow no

akorfa_snow stated:

The dress is nice but the makeup hmmmm

mzzmaya77 stated:

Herh Ghana celebs don’t invest in their fashion koraaa aaaa what is this

niifer_1 stated:

Today de3 da red red is too much aden

Kyeamehemaa stated:

Beautiful dress but bad makeup

_fran79 stated:

The makeup artist needs to be arrested

Derbyelliots stated:

She looks beautiful but the hairstyle doesn’t match with the dressit should have been ponytail short length

Adwoawinnie stated:

Who did her makeup or she wanted something light

Hajiaofficial stated:

Won so wo p3 ashawo fo) makeup oooyou look good though ❤️

nicky_nunaj stated:

She should have gone for plain makeupno hate though

opokuagertrude stated:

It's not her fault ECG off their light during the make-up section so the make-up artist didn't see she was using the same lipstick as eyeshadow. Ohhh this ECG people you see wat u have caused.

Sholeezee stated:

She took a lipstick and rubbed on her eyes or wetin?

Ghanaians Blast Gyakie For Rocking Long Denim Skirt To 2024 Grammy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gyakie, who let her fans down with her attire at the 2024 Grammy African Nominees Brunch.

The 23-year-old hung out with other prominent African artists while sporting casual, basic clothing.

Some social media users commented on Gyakie's attire and tasteful haircut at the exclusive gathering.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh