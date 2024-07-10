Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has gone viral with her simple yet classy black ensemble

The 28-year-old looked spectacular in an elegant braids hairstyle and perfect makeup

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee and others have commented on Wendy Shay's classy look

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, has changed her hairstyle after rocking dreadlocks since January 2024.

The Uber Driver hitmaker was photographed in a black long-sleeved ruffled dress as she posed beautifully for the cameras.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay slays in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay looked effortlessly chic in her braided hairstyle and flawless makeup with bold eyeshadow and medium-length brows.

The curvy singer accessorised her look with gold drop earrings and matching bangles for the viral photoshoot to welcome her fans into the new month.

Check out the photos below:

Wendy Shay looks heavenly in a white outfit

For this photoshoot, Wendy Shay looked regal in a white long-sleeve corseted shirt and white pants accentuating her curves.

She rocked a short braid hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold pink lipstick that matched her stylish undergarment.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

xav0xx stated:

Madam nie. Much love from this side ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

estrn_nova stated:

Stunning

perry_vibez1 stated:

My buu

kingsolo26.dmw stated:

My Ghana wife❤️

hon._braimah_mutala_ stated:

Wifey @wendyshayofficial

elikemthegossip_official stated:

Beauty with a powerful voice

emmynuel_esan stated:

Shaaaaay

kingbasty75 stated:

Awesome ❤️❤️

darpi___ stated:

QUEENNNNN……

Cookieteegh stated:

Shaaaayyyyyy

billzbrown_0i stated:

That's my pretty Queen shay fire pon demmmmm bby

kevin_chimex stated:

I just like this girl

kmula_official stated:

My wife❤️

theoriginal_kayb stated:

Beautiful inside out

Jeezygh stated:

Queen

kan1kam stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Smooth Sweet, and Classy Lady

Wendy Shay Rocks Hot Green Dress To Promote Her New Song After Allegedly Leaving Rufftown Records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wendy Shay, who has garnered attention on Instagram after allegedly leaving her record label

The stunning vocalist chose a form-fitting garment and elegant hairstyle to promote her new song.

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's stunning appearance and designer high heels.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh