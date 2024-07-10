Wendy Shay: Musician Looks Incredible In A Black See-Through Ruffled Dress And Braids Hairstyle
- Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has gone viral with her simple yet classy black ensemble
- The 28-year-old looked spectacular in an elegant braids hairstyle and perfect makeup
- Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee and others have commented on Wendy Shay's classy look
Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, has changed her hairstyle after rocking dreadlocks since January 2024.
The Uber Driver hitmaker was photographed in a black long-sleeved ruffled dress as she posed beautifully for the cameras.
Wendy Shay looked effortlessly chic in her braided hairstyle and flawless makeup with bold eyeshadow and medium-length brows.
The curvy singer accessorised her look with gold drop earrings and matching bangles for the viral photoshoot to welcome her fans into the new month.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Wendy Shay looks heavenly in a white outfit
For this photoshoot, Wendy Shay looked regal in a white long-sleeve corseted shirt and white pants accentuating her curves.
She rocked a short braid hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold pink lipstick that matched her stylish undergarment.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
xav0xx stated:
Madam nie. Much love from this side ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
estrn_nova stated:
Stunning
perry_vibez1 stated:
My buu
kingsolo26.dmw stated:
My Ghana wife❤️
hon._braimah_mutala_ stated:
Wifey @wendyshayofficial
elikemthegossip_official stated:
Beauty with a powerful voice
emmynuel_esan stated:
Shaaaaay
kingbasty75 stated:
Awesome ❤️❤️
darpi___ stated:
QUEENNNNN……
Cookieteegh stated:
Shaaaayyyyyy
billzbrown_0i stated:
That's my pretty Queen shay fire pon demmmmm bby
kevin_chimex stated:
I just like this girl
kmula_official stated:
My wife❤️
theoriginal_kayb stated:
Beautiful inside out
Jeezygh stated:
Queen
kan1kam stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Smooth Sweet, and Classy Lady
Wendy Shay Rocks Hot Green Dress To Promote Her New Song After Allegedly Leaving Rufftown Records
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wendy Shay, who has garnered attention on Instagram after allegedly leaving her record label
The stunning vocalist chose a form-fitting garment and elegant hairstyle to promote her new song.
Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's stunning appearance and designer high heels.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh