GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere is back to work after taking an extended break after her bedroom photo went viral online

The fashion influencer and model looked elegant as always in a stylish red dress and flawless makeup

Some social media users have praised their favourite TV presenter for her determination to become one of the top journalists in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has resumed work after her bedroom photo was leaked online.

The eloquent and fashionable television presenter wore a form-fitting red dress from her clothing brand, highlighting her unique curves as she read the news.

Serwaa Amihere rocks a red dress. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

For her presentation, Serwaa Amihere accessorised the three-quarter-sleeved dress with a beautiful pearly necklace and earrings.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair, a luxury hair brand, looked radiant in a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a black long-sleeve dress

The fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a black body-snatching long-sleeve dress to work.

She accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch and gold bracelets, smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Randababe stated:

Star ⭐️ Welcome back beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

sweetcee_sugarplum stated:

Awww am so happy to see you back, welcome darling ❤️❤️❤️ who God bless no one curse

rachael_barbara stated:

Kill it as usual!!!!!

_kwamemdd_ stated:

Loves Red ❤️

rachael_barbara stated:

the_celebrity_banker stated:

Welcome back Love.. All the best

motherofgroomingpresident1 stated:

Awwww my baby gal this is all i pray for to seeing you come back ❤️❤️❤️❤️

just_a_touch_makeup_artistry stated:

she’s back ❤️❤️

brighttod1 stated:

Her

ceci_lia4148 stated:

Awwww she is back ❤️welcome

wunie_gmb_23 stated:

You look so beautiful

myz_mandy_official stated:

Girllll woy3 Kama wati

Olarslim stated:

You look so beautiful my girl

Aboagyejoe stated:

Strong woman. A woman with instincts. Lovely

Sogurah stated:

My serwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa❤️

opare_joyce stated:

Welcome back Serwaa

Afibadoreen stated:

The Queen is back ❤️❤️

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh