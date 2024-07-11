Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is serving unique style tips with her stylish blouse and expensive denim cargo pants

The A-lister stepped out in a simple casual outfit that has become the talk of the town on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's designer outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is always unpredictable regarding her sartorial choices, especially for her casual photoshoots.

The celebrity mom, who always looks gorgeous in elegant dresses, has included more denim jeans and pants in her wardrobe this year.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @nadiabuari.

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari looked classy and chic in a colourful graphic print long-sleeve top and denim cargo pants for her latest photoshoot.

The style influencer wore her signature blond fringe curly hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Nadia Buari accessorized her look with a gold wristwatch and a simple fashionable ring while rocking platform shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Nadia Buari rocks stylish loungewear

Nadia Buari looked gorgeous as she flaunted her spotless skin in a sleeveless knitted top and matching shorts while on her lavish vacation.

She wore three beautiful anklets to match her expensive Christian Dior sandals for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lordstarr22 stated:

Size less ❤️❤️❤️

babyclinch40 stated:

Mama with doings lot of love from here ❤️❤️

cobblah_kwabena stated:

‍not sure about your Nationality

derbyfhatuwanielvisjr stated:

Lovely

gangsta_or_ghettogangstar1 stated:

Great physique

amerndarl_couture stated:

In love with dem Denim and of course youuuuu

ry9p8yjk3g stated:

Good blessed you.

Iamchikechike stated:

You're as beautifully good as always ❤️❤️❤️.

makafui79 stated:

The Empress is always gonna be on point

skyboiofficial1 stated:

Pretty Damsel ❤️

the_prince_of_fouta_toro stated:

My soulmate

mannyfataw643 stated:

The most beautiful women with or without makeup in the world . True definition of a woman

official_lellyko stated:

My beautiful Ghana Beyonce ❤️❤️

Borngreatohene stated:

My dream wife. ..Nadia, I love you OK.❤️❤️❤️

prachi_tehlan_09 stated:

Looking so beautiful pretty girl attractive personality

Odeidavidson stated:

But you’re beautiful

Worst-Dressed Celebs At TGMA 24: Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah, Becca And 7 Celebs Rock Stylish Looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah, and other well-known Ghanaian celebs who wore simple dresses to the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Several prominent female celebrities, such as Gyakie, experienced cosmetic malfunctions during the weekend's star-studded event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of worst-dressed stars who graced the red carpet in a stylish outfit

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh