Ghanaian television presenter Serwaa Amihere has dropped another gorgeous photo on social media

The hardworking entrepreneur styled her fabulous look with her beautiful and expensive designer bag

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant outfit trending on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish looks and gorgeous hairstyles.

The GHOne morning show host has released another elegant corporate-style inspiration for working-class women.

Serwaa Amihere wore a form-fitting green collared dress highlighting her voluptuous figure as she posed elegantly for the photoshoot.

GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @serwaamihere.

The fashion entrepreneur looked charming in a side-parted bob hairstyle, flawless makeup, and well-defined eyebrows.

Serwaa Amihere styled her look with a designer bag that perfectly matched her fabulous look.

Serwaa Amihere slays in a red corseted dress to host the 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Serwaa Amihere turned heads at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards in a red glittering dress and centre-parted hairstyle.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup and smiled beautifully for the video shoot at the star-studded event.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's stylish outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Debbymenz stated:

Not only red looks good on you you look stunning

alvinalvino5 stated:

the most beautiful ❤️❤️

Abdulkarimimoro stated:

God bless you

23omudivas stated:

My woman crush everyday

dianon_gh stated:

Beautiful ❤️

kwame7678 stated:

U are just so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Prohgrezannan stated:

@serwaaamihere MY FUTURE WIFE ❤️

milla_officia stated:

I’m seeing @mamiohmyhair in this fit❤️

na_amanfuor stated:

Gorgeous

Rebeccanyanyo stated:

Nice dress i love green ❤️

kingship72 stated:

Like where’s your throne your highness!

__hogany stated:

My inspiration ❤️

balduin_4iv stated:

How delicious, I could devour it whole.

Nyankeygifty stated:

My role model never disappoint me I'm just proud of you mommy

Serwaa Amihere Confidently Rocks Red Dress To Work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who wore a form-fitting outfit to work as usual.

This was after her private bedroom photos were shared on social media. Some fans have commended her fortitude in the face of controversy after she went on Instagram Live.

