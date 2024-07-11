Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli is among the stylish female celebrities working in the media

The curvy and talented presenter stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the 2024 Impact Makers Awards

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Felli's outfit, which was designed by the CEO of Adjoa Yeboah clothing

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli stepped out in style to co-host the 2024 edition of Impact Makers Awards in the Greater Accra Region.

The Joy Prime morning show host looked ethereal in a simple yet classy kente gown, highlighting her voluptuous figure.

Roselyn Felli slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @roselynfelli.

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Felli wore an expensive frontal lace centre-parted long, lustrous curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The talented television presenter and University of Ghana graduate accessorised with a beautiful drop earring and matching bracelets to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Roselyn Felli looks sporty in a black top and cargo pants

The Best Female Media Personality at the 2023 Convergence of Young African Leaders Awards (COYALA) looked fabulous in a decent outfit as she attended the 2024 Praise Reloaded, which was organised by gospel musician Joe Mettle.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Felli's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Awuramasimpson stated:

Gorgeous

tinababy_gh stated:

Soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Gefareslocks stated:

You are so beautiful

nan_oye stated:

My fineeeeee superstar ❤️

morrisokor81 stated:

Beautiful

Sahastarr stated:

Gorgeous

dennito_reigns stated:

Eiii mama you're beautiful oooo❤️❤️❤️

sarpong80 stated:

Soo beautiful god bless u

Kentereignsgh stated:

You nailed it Sis!

_sikagold_ stated:

Beautiful woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️

_arabalucy stated:

Sweet Roselyn ❤️❤️

victorrivera561 stated:

Wao much elegance in a beautiful lady

shady_fills stated:

Nice outfit ❤️❤️

Slaughterjerry stated:

Absolutely beautiful you're, Queen.❤️

victorrivera561 stated:

Wao always elegant and beautiful lady

Barbdad stated:

Wow wow wow. You look elegant ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Roselyn Felli: TV Host Flaunts Her Curves In A Red Thigh-High Tassel Dress To Mark Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Roselyn Felli, who wore a stunning outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

To celebrate her birthday, the lovely fashion influencer, with an impeccable sense of style, looked incredible in a red dress.

Some social media users have commented on Roselyn Felli's stunning birthday picture, which went viral online.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh