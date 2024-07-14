Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has taken over the internet with her sassy swimwear photos

The 3-year-old musician looked effortlessly chic in a ready-to-wear during her luxurious vacation in the US

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's flawless beauty and designer sunglasses

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, is trending after posting a revealing photo on Instagram.

After performing at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA over the weekend, the Industry Machine hitmaker looked sassy in a one-piece swimwear styled with a see-through knitted cover.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @sista.afia.

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia wore a long, expensive frontal lace wig while showing off her bare face without makeup to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with round loop earrings as she posed flirtatiously for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Sista Afia looks classy in a glittering lace gown

As she attended a star-studded event, Sista Afia looked glamorous in a long-sleeve gown. She looked classy in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her look.

Sista Afia wore an expensive earring matching her stunning outfit to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's stunning swimwear photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Im.ella.luv stated:

Blocked ,cus what you are not gna do is choke us … WHAT !!!

Adepakukuah stated:

You see my back jeje

Cassinilaura stated:

Wow so classy ❤️but Sista Afia U Don dey old O you need to married much love from Germany

amgcashout2024 stated:

Eeii wifeee❤️

kwadwo_gwagon stated:

Chaley chocolate girls are so cute and pretty sista afia you be to juicy. I wish to have you as my wife eiiiii beauty mu pro-max

pato_gh15 stated:

I want to see everything and jeje

phil_harryson stated:

Please, we are unable to quench this fire

Photosbytriqe stated:

Hot hot

Industry Machine: Ghanaians React As Sista Afia Releases Diss Song For Efia Odo: "Are You Holy?"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia, who went viral after she released a diss song directed at a prominent Ghanaian socialite.

The well-known curvaceous female musician claimed that Efia Odo is a woman in the entertainment industry who supposedly had affairs with several men.

Some social media users on Instagram responded to Sista Afia's diss song for Efia Odo.

Source: YEN.com.gh