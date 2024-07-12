Hajia Bintu: Ghanaian TikToker Flaunts Cleavage As She Rocks A One-Hand Pleated Dress
- Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu has become a top style influencer for young fashionistas who look up to her
- The curvy content creator looked spectacular in a skintight dress as she hung out with friends
- Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's elegant outfit and designer shoes
Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has updated her wardrobe with a stylish dress for her dinner date with her friends.
The beauty entrepreneur looked incredible in a one-hand dress, highlighting her voluptuous figure as she posed from different angles.
Hajia Bintu wore a frontal lace centre-parted straight long hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes.
The brand influencer accessorised her look with silver earrings and a custom-made arm cuff to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Hajia Bintu looks fabulous in a two-piece outfit
Ghanaian fashion model Hajia Bintu looked splendid in a sleeveless top and matching form-fitting pants.
She looked charming in a short pixie cut hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eye shadow to complete her look.
Hajia Bintu accessorized her look with bold stud earrings and a bracelet as she modelled the stunning outfit.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
_99tbm stated:
What work do you do to have that money
_man_lyk_kaywa_ stated:
Huh, when are you taking out on a date @bintu_hajia
Abichulaalaa stated:
You're beautiful without meakup Bintu ❤️
_man_lyk_kaywa_ stated:
Huh, when are you taking out on a date @bintu_hajia
rejay999 stated:
Keep your dark complexion ❤️
Jackaccra stated:
Eii filters, let them rest small
Gtymzlin stated:
I remember that year when you started. Hajia bintu you go cause problem
Thestonecoldofficial stated:
Beautiful photo
Josephawer stated:
Hi Baby girl, I love
Bornbless3 stated:
Bae, you fine shai ❤️❤️
Hajia Bintu Flaunts Her Cleavage And Flat Tummy In A White Bodycon Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu being adept at drawing attention with her provocative picture session attire.
The rising actress looked fierce in a figure-hugging dress and pricey designer heels for her dinner date.
Social media users have commented about Hajia Bintu's attire, which shows off her sleek physique.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh