Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu has become a top style influencer for young fashionistas who look up to her

The curvy content creator looked spectacular in a skintight dress as she hung out with friends

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's elegant outfit and designer shoes

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, has updated her wardrobe with a stylish dress for her dinner date with her friends.

The beauty entrepreneur looked incredible in a one-hand dress, highlighting her voluptuous figure as she posed from different angles.

Hajia Bintu looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu wore a frontal lace centre-parted straight long hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes.

The brand influencer accessorised her look with silver earrings and a custom-made arm cuff to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu looks fabulous in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian fashion model Hajia Bintu looked splendid in a sleeveless top and matching form-fitting pants.

She looked charming in a short pixie cut hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eye shadow to complete her look.

Hajia Bintu accessorized her look with bold stud earrings and a bracelet as she modelled the stunning outfit.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_99tbm stated:

What work do you do to have that money

_man_lyk_kaywa_ stated:

Huh, when are you taking out on a date @bintu_hajia

Abichulaalaa stated:

You're beautiful without meakup Bintu ❤️

_man_lyk_kaywa_ stated:

Huh, when are you taking out on a date @bintu_hajia

rejay999 stated:

Keep your dark complexion ❤️

Jackaccra stated:

Eii filters, let them rest small

Gtymzlin stated:

I remember that year when you started. Hajia bintu you go cause problem

Thestonecoldofficial stated:

Beautiful photo

Josephawer stated:

Hi Baby girl, I love

Bornbless3 stated:

Bae, you fine shai ❤️❤️

Hajia Bintu Flaunts Her Cleavage And Flat Tummy In A White Bodycon Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu being adept at drawing attention with her provocative picture session attire.

The rising actress looked fierce in a figure-hugging dress and pricey designer heels for her dinner date.

Social media users have commented about Hajia Bintu's attire, which shows off her sleek physique.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh