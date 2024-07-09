Global site navigation

Sista Afia: Ghanaian Musician Looks Fabulous In A Brown See-Through Lace Jumpsuit And Glamorous Hair
Style

Sista Afia: Ghanaian Musician Looks Fabulous In A Brown See-Through Lace Jumpsuit And Glamorous Hair

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian musician Sista Afia always brings her best fashion foot forward with her outfit selection for her video shoots
  • The style influencer wore a daring outfit for the More Money music video featuring King Paluta
  • Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's revealing outfit and expensive hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, has wowed her followers with her stunning look for her new photoshoot.

The Jeje hitmaker wore a brown see-through jumpsuit that accentuated her curves as she showed off her dance moves.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @sista.afia.
Source: Instagram

Sista Afia looked charming in a long, centre-parted, straight hairstyle that reached her backside as she posed with King Paluta.

The Telecel Ghana Artiste Of The Year winner Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, rocked a stylish leather jacket and black trousers styled with expensive boots.

Read also

Ghanaian musician S3fa looks smoking hot in a striped crop shirt and short skirt in the US

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia looks ravishing in a green gown at the TGMA 24

Ghanaian style influencer Sista Afia was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

She wore a frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ksm_official_1 stated:

Strayyy Bullet to All Atanfo . KING PALUTA TO THE WORLD ❤️

babbyboy_ice1 stated:

King paluuuuutaaaa

official_c.o.s.m.o.s_77 stated:

No Kalamoto

sparkles_himself_ stated:

Adwuma no asi ❤️

Gefareslocks stated:

More fire King!!

ayelestrong___ stated:

Laaaaazeee

stubborn1_king stated:

Read also

Fella Makafui goes viral with her stylish floor-sweeping gown at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Turkey’s nyash anaaa natural resources

Mrampossible stated:

Adwuma no asi!

Thatboykalusha stated:

It’s ur season @kingpalutamusic

Bigglesnhanaohemaa stated:

Soo beautiful ❤❤❤

desta_adanu stated:

Beautifully beautiful @sista.afia

opanyinndeblogger_ stated:

Can I be your necklace ❤️

Sista Afia Suffers Dress Failure As She Flaunts Her Underwear At Sammy Kuffour's Baby Mama's Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia, who went viral after showing up at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party in skimpy attire.

The gorgeous singer attended a posh party wearing a black dress with an unusual neckline that made her stand out.

Social media users have commented on Sista Afia's costly blond haircut and attire.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel