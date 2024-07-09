Ghanaian musician Sista Afia always brings her best fashion foot forward with her outfit selection for her video shoots

The style influencer wore a daring outfit for the More Money music video featuring King Paluta

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's revealing outfit and expensive hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, has wowed her followers with her stunning look for her new photoshoot.

The Jeje hitmaker wore a brown see-through jumpsuit that accentuated her curves as she showed off her dance moves.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @sista.afia.

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia looked charming in a long, centre-parted, straight hairstyle that reached her backside as she posed with King Paluta.

The Telecel Ghana Artiste Of The Year winner Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, rocked a stylish leather jacket and black trousers styled with expensive boots.

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia looks ravishing in a green gown at the TGMA 24

Ghanaian style influencer Sista Afia was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

She wore a frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ksm_official_1 stated:

Strayyy Bullet to All Atanfo . KING PALUTA TO THE WORLD ❤️

babbyboy_ice1 stated:

King paluuuuutaaaa

official_c.o.s.m.o.s_77 stated:

No Kalamoto

sparkles_himself_ stated:

Adwuma no asi ❤️

Gefareslocks stated:

More fire King!!

ayelestrong___ stated:

Laaaaazeee

stubborn1_king stated:

Turkey’s nyash anaaa natural resources

Mrampossible stated:

Adwuma no asi!

Thatboykalusha stated:

It’s ur season @kingpalutamusic

Bigglesnhanaohemaa stated:

Soo beautiful ❤❤❤

desta_adanu stated:

Beautifully beautiful @sista.afia

opanyinndeblogger_ stated:

Can I be your necklace ❤️

Sista Afia Suffers Dress Failure As She Flaunts Her Underwear At Sammy Kuffour's Baby Mama's Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia, who went viral after showing up at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party in skimpy attire.

The gorgeous singer attended a posh party wearing a black dress with an unusual neckline that made her stand out.

Social media users have commented on Sista Afia's costly blond haircut and attire.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh