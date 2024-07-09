Sista Afia: Ghanaian Musician Looks Fabulous In A Brown See-Through Lace Jumpsuit And Glamorous Hair
- Ghanaian musician Sista Afia always brings her best fashion foot forward with her outfit selection for her video shoots
- The style influencer wore a daring outfit for the More Money music video featuring King Paluta
- Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's revealing outfit and expensive hairstyle
Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, has wowed her followers with her stunning look for her new photoshoot.
The Jeje hitmaker wore a brown see-through jumpsuit that accentuated her curves as she showed off her dance moves.
Sista Afia looked charming in a long, centre-parted, straight hairstyle that reached her backside as she posed with King Paluta.
The Telecel Ghana Artiste Of The Year winner Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, rocked a stylish leather jacket and black trousers styled with expensive boots.
Watch the video below:
Sista Afia looks ravishing in a green gown at the TGMA 24
Ghanaian style influencer Sista Afia was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.
She wore a frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.
Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
ksm_official_1 stated:
Strayyy Bullet to All Atanfo . KING PALUTA TO THE WORLD ❤️
babbyboy_ice1 stated:
King paluuuuutaaaa
official_c.o.s.m.o.s_77 stated:
No Kalamoto
sparkles_himself_ stated:
Adwuma no asi ❤️
Gefareslocks stated:
More fire King!!
ayelestrong___ stated:
Laaaaazeee
stubborn1_king stated:
Fella Makafui goes viral with her stylish floor-sweeping gown at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
Turkey’s nyash anaaa natural resources
Mrampossible stated:
Adwuma no asi!
Thatboykalusha stated:
It’s ur season @kingpalutamusic
Bigglesnhanaohemaa stated:
Soo beautiful ❤❤❤
desta_adanu stated:
Beautifully beautiful @sista.afia
opanyinndeblogger_ stated:
Can I be your necklace ❤️
Sista Afia Suffers Dress Failure As She Flaunts Her Underwear At Sammy Kuffour's Baby Mama's Party
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia, who went viral after showing up at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party in skimpy attire.
The gorgeous singer attended a posh party wearing a black dress with an unusual neckline that made her stand out.
Social media users have commented on Sista Afia's costly blond haircut and attire.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh