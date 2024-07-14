2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Royal Baci, has welcomed her second child in the United States of America

The happily married woman and her husband wore white outfits for the viral maternity photoshoot

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm and other beauty queens have commented on the pregnancy photos

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, popularly called Royal Baci, has shared stunning maternity photos on Instagram.

The beauty queen looked strapless in a bodycon dress with detachable sleeves as she flaunted her baby bump.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Royal Baci, slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @royal_baci.

Source: Instagram

Royal Baci wore a charming side-parted frontal lace short hairstyle and flawless makeup that matched her flawless skin.

The style influencer wore simple stud earrings while showing off her expensive wedding ring during the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

2014 Ghana's Beautiful winner, Royal Baci, slays in a short dress

For her viral photoshoot, Ghanaian beauty queen Royal Baci looked exquisite in an off-shoulder short gold sequin dress and long ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi has commented on Royal Baci's maternity photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

regal_esi stated:

This one is mine, you and senior Gyasi should take the first . ‍♀️‍♀️

iamabena1 stated:

Congratulations darling

naadedei_botchwey stated:

Go queen

slayis_everywhere stated:

Congratulations sis

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

Congratulations my dear❤️

Naanatheviolinist stated:

Congratulations

Napaga stated:

❤️congratulations Baci

karenkashkane stated:

Wow, congratulations ❤️❤️

Portiawekia stated:

Congratulations on baby number 2 my queen ❤️❤️

abenadapaah_ stated:

Another one , more to come , ❤️pregnancy looks soo good on you , we bless God for you

ofori_asantewaa stated:

Beautiful congratulations

royal_zuzu stated:

Congratulations Mbeliiii. So happy for you.

queenselorm_gmb23 stated:

Congratulations Queen

Nanaamaroyale stated:

Congratulations Queen. That is how we like it in the town

___thessa stated:

Yummy mummy of 2. God really did His thing with you. Congratulations once again ❤️❤️❤️

Royal Baci Flaunts Smooth Skin In A Two-Tone Skirt Suit In New Classy Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Royal Baci, who exuded elegance during the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions.

In the viral video, the Miss Africa country director had long, pricey hair and perfect makeup. The stunning spouse of Ghanaian TV icon Kwame A Plus and others have commented on Royal Baci's new appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh