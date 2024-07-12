Shatta Wale And Michy's Handsome Son Rocks Classy Suit And Expensive Boots To Celebrate His Birthday
- Shatta Wale's son is following in his footsteps as he rocks expensive designer outfits for his birthday photoshoot
- The young male fashion model wore two stylish ensembles and black boots for his birthday photos
- Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's son's expensive sunglasses on Instagram
Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly called Shatta Wale's son, is celebrating his in grand style.
The outspoken and eloquent celebrity is trending online after his gorgeous mother, Shatta Michy, shared elegant photos of him online.
Alexander Majesty was photographed in a black round-neck inner and black silky trousers that he stylish with a white designer jacket.
The Spelling Bee champion looked dapper in a classy new haircut while rocking designer black sunglasses to complete his look.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Shatta Wale's son was spotted in expensive black boots to complete his look for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Shatta Wale's son looks dashing in casual outfits
Shatta Wale's son wore a graphic print black tee shirt and ripped jeans for his birthday shoot.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has commented on Shatta Wale's son's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Serwaaamihere stated:
Happy birthday sweetie
jessicasbloggh1 stated:
Happy birthday Majesty
Maliseotoo stated:
Happy birthday young Champ. You’re a blessed boy
iam_rossah stated:
Wow a very big Man ❤️❤️
spatter809 stated:
Wow our KingGod is Greatful
sash512 stated:
The lady slide is fire
bryitest_barb stated:
Happy birthday my gee
iambecky23 stated:
Happy birthday baby boy
tinababy_gh stated:
Birthday blessings King
mr_principle93 stated:
Glorious Birthday champ. God bless your new age
samiraabdulai02 stated:
❤️❤️this boy swag na daddy ooooo royal majesty ❤️❤️most handsome
Lydiamugre stated:
Blessed birthday king God bless you darlings ❤️❤️❤️
Vanzyvanz stated:
Happy Birthday Maj ❤️! Aunty Loves You
Shatta Wale: Majesty Aces Spelling Bee Drills, Shatta Michy Beams With Pride
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video of Majesty, Shatta Michy's first child, practising his spelling skills.
Many people were warmed by the video of the bright youngster showing his intelligence online.
Supporters flocked to the comments area to express how much they loved Shatta Michy's son.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh