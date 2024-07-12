Shatta Wale's son is following in his footsteps as he rocks expensive designer outfits for his birthday photoshoot

The young male fashion model wore two stylish ensembles and black boots for his birthday photos

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's son's expensive sunglasses on Instagram

Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly called Shatta Wale's son, is celebrating his in grand style.

The outspoken and eloquent celebrity is trending online after his gorgeous mother, Shatta Michy, shared elegant photos of him online.

Shatta Wale, Majesty and Shatta Michy rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @michygh

Alexander Majesty was photographed in a black round-neck inner and black silky trousers that he stylish with a white designer jacket.

The Spelling Bee champion looked dapper in a classy new haircut while rocking designer black sunglasses to complete his look.

Shatta Wale's son was spotted in expensive black boots to complete his look for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Shatta Wale's son looks dashing in casual outfits

Shatta Wale's son wore a graphic print black tee shirt and ripped jeans for his birthday shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has commented on Shatta Wale's son's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Serwaaamihere stated:

Happy birthday sweetie

jessicasbloggh1 stated:

Happy birthday Majesty

Maliseotoo stated:

Happy birthday young Champ. You’re a blessed boy

iam_rossah stated:

Wow a very big Man ❤️❤️

spatter809 stated:

Wow our KingGod is Greatful

sash512 stated:

The lady slide is fire

bryitest_barb stated:

Happy birthday my gee

iambecky23 stated:

Happy birthday baby boy

tinababy_gh stated:

Birthday blessings King

mr_principle93 stated:

Glorious Birthday champ. God bless your new age

samiraabdulai02 stated:

❤️❤️this boy swag na daddy ooooo royal majesty ❤️❤️most handsome

Lydiamugre stated:

Blessed birthday king God bless you darlings ❤️❤️❤️

Vanzyvanz stated:

Happy Birthday Maj ❤️! Aunty Loves You

