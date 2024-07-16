Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri is in the news again for using a beautiful dress to a private event

The hardworking entrepreneur wore a simple strapless gown and expensive jewellery set

Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's flawless beauty and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, stole the spotlight at a private event over the weekend.

The gym enthusiast flaunted her voluptuous figure in a strapless, beaded gown designed with unique glittering fabric.

Ahoufe Patri stepped out, rocking a new voluminous locs hairstyle after keeping her natural short hair for three years.

Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri looks flawless in an elegant gown at a private event. Photo credit: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman.

Ahoufe Patri looked flawless in heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and bold red lipstick as she posed flirtatiously for the camera.

The Boys Kasa movie star accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and a matching bracelet to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to Ahoufe Patri's thigh-high outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bar_bara_akua stated:

"Golden ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

finesse_by_sk stated:

"Too much love mummyyyyyI love and appreciate you for all you do for me❤️"

sophia_appiah_ stated:

" All the slides for me . Face card never declines "

popo0518 stated:

"My granddaughter is breaking the internet with the class of beauty. You can’t tell her anything"

Biggodphotos stated:

"Powerful woman"

officialjoe16 stated:

"Sweet wine @priscilla_opoku_agyeman"

popo0518 stated:

My granddaughter is so beautiful my God.

dashbeauty_ stated:

"You nailed it my love "

Ritaopokuaddo stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

_tracy_naa stated:

"Prettiest of them all "

Ahoufe Patri flaunts her skin in a cutout dress

Meanwhile, Ahoufe Patri looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve revealing dress as she hung out her best fried Kalybos.

She styled her look with a black Balenciaga bag and designer stilettos with embellishments.

Check out the photos below:

Ahoufe Patri flaunts sassy red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also wrote about Ahoufe Patri, who went viral with her daring red dress and short hairstyle.

The Cocoa Brown actress attracted attention in her most recent Instagram photo shoot by dressing provocatively.

Social media users have commented about Ahoufe Patri's long artificial nails and immaculate cosmetics.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

