Ghanaian television personality Serwaa Amihere stole the spotlight at the political mentorship event over the weekend with her classy ensemble

Serwaa Amihere wore a gorgeous dress from Christie Brown's latest collection to the viral event

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere went viral over the weekend with her beautiful outfit as she hosted a political mentorship event for the Young Professionals Business Network.

The GHOne TV morning show host wore a short-sleeved draped dress. Christie Brown designed the classy outfit for the star-studded event.

Serwaa Amihere flaunted her flawless skin in the hand-embroidered corseted insert as she posed elegantly for the cameras.

GhOne TV host Serwaa Amihere slays in a custom-made dress by Christie Brown. Photo credit: @serwaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere, co-founder of the Office & Co. fashion brand, wore a side-parted glamorous hairstyle, mild makeup, and long eyelashes.

The beauty influencer styled her look with an expensive handbag and matching slingback pumps.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian makeup artist Regina of Reggies Makeover has commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

reggies_makeovers stated:

"Chai Sis. You are glowing "

The_celebrity_banker stated:

"Beautiful as always "

Bedumensah stated:

"You pretty and beautiful Serwaah"

efia_tilapia_putinwaa stated:

"Nice❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Oluwafemidurojaiye2019 stated:

"Adorable and cute"

kan1kam stated:

"Exceptional beauty "

Tommyoduro stated:

"Serwaa! ❤️"

Jacquahboutiquea stated:

"You look so gorgeous, wish I can meet you one day."

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Lovely pictures❤️❤️"

Dorakafrique stated:

"Unique outfit on a perfect body"

akuinoraugustina63 stated:

"God please bless Serwaa with a rich and handsome young man who will respect, and pamper her wholeheartedly for the rest of her life"

portiacute1 stated:

"Wearing this dress on my birthday is my wish"

Dolciediva stated:

"It’s the “show your stomach, I see but I’m not seeing “ for me!!! Class is all you exude…. Loveeeeeeeeet"

Serwaa Amihere slays in a red cleavage-baring dress

Serwaa Amihere didn't disappoint with her look at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards. She wore a red long-sleeve gown by Sima Brew to the event.

As the event co-host, Serwaa Amihere looked like Barbie in a black, voluminous ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Check out the photos below:

