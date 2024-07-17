TV3 presenter Chrystal Aryee's beautiful outfit for her birthday photoshoot is one of the best we have in July 2024

The multi-talented media personality looked ethereal in a red carpet themed outfit for the photoshoot

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Chrystal Aryee's birthday outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Chrystal Kwame Aryee, popularly called Chrystal Aryee, is one of the fashionable female presenters at Media General.

The talented and eloquent wore two custom-made dresses for her birthday photoshoot, which has gone viral on Instagram.

TV3 presenter Chrystal Aryee looks gorgeous in a black gown for her birthday photoshoot on July 17, 2024. Photo credit: @chrystalkaryee

Chrystal Aryee slays in a black gown

The host of Reality Catch Up on TV3 wore a black long-sleeve gown with a detachable train for her birthday photoshoot.

She looked charming in a 360 frontal lace curly hairstyle that she left loose at her back. She slayed in flawless makeup and perfectly defined eyebrows while posing for the camera.

Chrystal Aryee accessorised her look with classy stud earrings, matching fashionable rings, and a gold wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Chrystal Aryee's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jacquebemah stated:

"Fiiiinnnneeee girl ". Today, I pray for continuous grace for you. Keep walking in GLORY . God’s baby girl ❤️❤️❤️"

eb_forson stated:

"Hbd "

mr_asante stated:

"Happy birthday, dear ❤️"

Theshizzler stated:

"Happy Birthday Chrystal! God’s not done with you yet!! ♥️"

the_amumawutoh stated:

"Ayeeeee!!!!! Lemme hear your shoutinggggg"

owuraku_ampofo stated:

"Happy birthday to you ❤️"

Charcoalgrillmaster stated:

"Happy Birthday "

Bigkumz stated:

"Happy Birthday, my boss❤️"

Kennethbraimah stated:

"Happy birthday . More Years of Greatness"

baaba_amoaba stated:

"Happy birthday to beautiful you "

_mrmiles_ stated:

"Heaaaaat baaaba!!"

joey_gh_ stated:

"Happy Blessed Birthday ❤️❤️❤️"

Thelingeriedepot stated:

"See beauty. Enjoy your day."

Chrystal Aryee looks fabulous in a brocade dress

Chrystal Aryee looked like a princess in a simple maxi dress made of unique brocade fabric for her birthday shoot.

The famous female MC was beaming with smiles as she posed in a beautiful garden while holding her birthday cake.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"In my calm femme era. God is King, and he’s got me front row seats to one of the best shows he’s ever created.

"How I can be main cast at the same time is just one of his many magnificent works. I’m just grateful for life, love, peace and his grip of my hand through it all!

Check out the images below:

