Ghanaian musician S3fa gave her fans an unforgettable sight with her outfit at the DMV Party in the Park event

The Vibration hitmaker flaunted her smooth skin while dancing energetically on stage during her performance

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's beautiful custom-made outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, caused a stir with her daring outfit at DMV Party in the Park over the weekend in the US.

The style influencer wore a short, two-piece outfit that showed off her body as she performed at the well-attended event.

Ghanaian musician S3fa has worn a daring outfit to perform at DMV Party in the Park in America. Photo credit: @s3fa.

S3fa rocked an orange front zipper crop top with a beaded neckline and matching shorts skirt, accentuating her famous curves.

The Echoke hitmaker also wore a long, curly Barbie-inspired hairstyle and flawless makeup that matched her skin tone.

For her electrifying performance, S3fa accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, a gold bracelet, and an expensive necklace.

Fans comment on S3fa's revealing outfit

kobbyrash22 stated:

"On dem ❤️❤️❤️"

p1p_p1p_ stated:

"Awwww SEFA ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

maxkofie20 stated:

"My rockstar ❤️❤️"

kk_kaunda_1 stated:

"All eat but slide 4 got the fever lyrics @sarkodie Dey talk about"

tell_god_ stated:

"Ododompo s3fa❤️❤️"

_polliprince stated:

"I just want you to know that this guy here is your biggest fan,I wish to meet you one day"

gb_asaaahjnr stated:

"World crush . Always on point "

Snrmorrison stated:

"Sefa u too Dey enter my eye "

Rholexghstudios stated:

"OGA madam"

itz_12_years_old stated:

"It is very stunning I would like to speak to you about something."

Bawaajosephine stated:

"Girl, you kill it ."

S3fa flaunts her backside in a short jumpsuit

Style influencer S3fa also looked fabulous in a sleeveless denim jumpsuit and long black boots during her lavish vacation abroad.

S3fa dazzles in SA with black lace dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about female musician S3fa, who trended in South Africa at the Basadi in Music Awards.

The curvaceous fashion influencer and model donned a sophisticated corseted outfit for the red carpet event.

Several female musicians, including Wendy Shay and Sista Afia, have complimented S3fa's gorgeous ensemble.

