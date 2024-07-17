Afronita: Ghanaian Female Dancer Flaunts Her Cornrow Hairstyle After Her Dance Class In Barcelona
- Ghanaian female dancer Afronita is conquering the world with her unique dance skills and fashion sense
- Afronita has impressed her fans in Europe with her amazing outfits and charming braided hairstyles
- Some social media users have commented on Afronita's flawless beauty and expensive sneakers
Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronita, has become a role model for young girls who want to be professional dancers.
The University of Ghana student was recently in Barcelona to teach beginners and talented dancers new dance skills.
Afronita made bold fashion statements with all the outfits she wore throughout the event and during those special moments with her friends.
In one instance, she wore a white round-neck T-shirt and red shorts that matched her expensive designer sneakers.
Afronita looked charming in a stylish long cornrow braided hairstyle while showing off her natural face without makeup.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians comment on Afronita's new hairstyle
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Azumamercy stated:
"Are you friends with the sun? Cus it shines on you differently. Oh I forgot you are a star you already shine on your own everyday with or without the sun❤️"
Petitafro stated:
"It was a pleasure "
Elizabethocansey123 stated:
"Christ is your firm foundation The rock on which you stand When everything around you is shaken You've never been more glad That you put your faith in Jesus 'Cause He's never let you down He's faithful through generations So why would he fail now? He won't. Wlcm home dearest"
abena_little_1 stated:
"We thank God for your life Adomaah. Welcome back home my international Superstar, the brightest Star you've been missed."
Officialldelta stated:
"YEBOAH!✌️"
serwaa6232 stated:
"Adomaah papabi welcome back we thank God for a successful tour another history has been made keep winning my love ❤️❤️❤️"
veronicaetse4 stated:
"Big ups, beautiful ❤️"
Ekualizy stated:
"Biggest Star welcome back We thank God a successful tour"
Akosuakyiraa stated:
"God, thank you for your support and protection, Lord you are so good"
Afronita rocks shorts during her trip to Italy
The founder of Afrostar Kids Dance Academy, Afronita, looked effortlessly chic in a tan top and shorts during her lavish trip to Brescia, Italy.
Check out the photos below:
Afronita rocks crop top and cargo pants
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about dancer Afronita, who has drawn attention with her appearance in her latest photo session.
To round off her appearance, the young influencer wore an expensive suit and styled her hair in a long African braid.
Some social media users commented on Afronita's elegant attire and stylish hairstyle in the images shared on Instagram.
