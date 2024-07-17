Ghanaian female dancer Afronita is conquering the world with her unique dance skills and fashion sense

Afronita has impressed her fans in Europe with her amazing outfits and charming braided hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on Afronita's flawless beauty and expensive sneakers

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly called Afronita, has become a role model for young girls who want to be professional dancers.

The University of Ghana student was recently in Barcelona to teach beginners and talented dancers new dance skills.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita rocks a beautiful braid hairstyle after her dance class in Barcelona. Photo credit: @afronitaaa.

Afronita made bold fashion statements with all the outfits she wore throughout the event and during those special moments with her friends.

In one instance, she wore a white round-neck T-shirt and red shorts that matched her expensive designer sneakers.

Afronita looked charming in a stylish long cornrow braided hairstyle while showing off her natural face without makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians comment on Afronita's new hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Azumamercy stated:

"Are you friends with the sun? Cus it shines on you differently. Oh I forgot you are a star you already shine on your own everyday with or without the sun❤️"

Petitafro stated:

"It was a pleasure "

Elizabethocansey123 stated:

"Christ is your firm foundation The rock on which you stand When everything around you is shaken You've never been more glad That you put your faith in Jesus 'Cause He's never let you down He's faithful through generations So why would he fail now? He won't. Wlcm home dearest"

abena_little_1 stated:

"We thank God for your life Adomaah. Welcome back home my international Superstar, the brightest Star you've been missed."

Officialldelta stated:

"YEBOAH!✌️"

serwaa6232 stated:

"Adomaah papabi welcome back we thank God for a successful tour another history has been made keep winning my love ❤️❤️❤️"

veronicaetse4 stated:

"Big ups, beautiful ❤️"

Ekualizy stated:

"Biggest Star welcome back We thank God a successful tour"

Akosuakyiraa stated:

"God, thank you for your support and protection, Lord you are so good"

Afronita rocks shorts during her trip to Italy

The founder of Afrostar Kids Dance Academy, Afronita, looked effortlessly chic in a tan top and shorts during her lavish trip to Brescia, Italy.

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh