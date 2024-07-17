Fatawu Issahaku, in a video shared by Leceister City on TikTok, danced happily inside the King Power stadium with a broad smile on his face

The Ghanaian midfielder had on a tracksuit and sneakers as he danced to A Bird's Last Look, an instrumental by Macabre Plaza

Fawawu recently just signed a permanent deal for Leicester City after helping them secure a spot in the Premier League in his season on loan

Ghanaian midfielder Fatawu Issahaku was seen dancing exuberantly inside Leicester City's King Power Stadium in a video.

Ghanaian midfielder Fatawu Issahaku: dancing at the King Power stadium Photo Source: lcfc

The video, shared by Leicester City on TikTok, captured Issahaku moving gracefully to A Bird's Last Look, an instrumental by Macabre Plaza. Dressed in a tracksuit and sneakers, Issahaku's broad smile and energetic dance moves showed his excitement and happiness.

Issahaku's celebratory dance follows the recent announcement of his permanent signing with Leicester City. This move comes after an impressive loan spell during which he played a crucial role in helping the team secure a spot in the Premier League. His performances on the pitch have earned him admiration from fans and the club, solidifying his place in the team.

His dance moves sparked reactions from social media users who were happy to see him succeed.

Fatawu Issahaku excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jeffalin Jeff said:

"One of our own❤️ "

kay_LCFC reacted:

"Fatauwwwwwwwwwww Abdul "

Sir Vince commented:

"Congrats Fatawu. Best wishes bro "

Sir Vince reacted:

"Congrats Fatawu. Best wishes bro "

BBF_OBEY said:

"Congratulations bro Ghanaians are proud of you ❤️"

hey_khofiotoo wrote:

"Westham no dey stress KuKu like this…Learn something something small…Use Ghana Sound "

Krisstyu said:

"Fatawu has so much energy this guy just loves to dance bro"

Kudus shows off dance moves

In another story, an adorable video of Mohammed Kudus having fun with a fellow teammate has melted hearts online.

The West Ham United player joined an online dance challenge to prove that he is a good dancer.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video hailed Mohammed Kudus for his dancing and footballing skills.

