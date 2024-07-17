Nadia Buari has caused a frenzy with her latest posts on her Instagram account

The actress shared photos of herself flaunting her looks with a cryptic message in the caption

Many social media users who commented on Nadia Buari's post expressed their admiration for the actress

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared new photos of herself that have got many people talking on social media.

Nadia Buari flaunts her beauty in lovely photos with a cryptic message. Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari flaunts her beauty in lovely photos

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post of her flaunting her looks at home. The actress wore a beautiful white sleeveless floral dress.

She also wore makeup and a short, kinky, curly afro hairstyle, which exposed her beautiful facial features.

In the photos, Nadia Buari leaned against a wall and smiled while posing for the camera. She also shared a cryptic message in the caption of the post, expressing her frustration with people who claim to be religious but are hateful.

She wrote:

"I am so tired of people running around with a mouthful of scripture and a heart full of hate!"

Below are the photos Nadia Buari shared on social media:

Reactions to Nadia Buari's photos

The comment section of the post was filled with compliments from netizens who talked about how beautiful Nadia Buari looked. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments.

@christ_alain_abelenguet commented:

"Sweet baby Nadia ! Always beautiful great young lady.My sweet "

@ransford_kemson commented:

"You ate and left no crumbs ❤️"

@official_lellyko commented:

"My sweet Ghana Beyonce ❤️❤️"

@de_real_phamouz commented:

"On behalf of the Ambulance team we say wow wow "

@eventusjr88 commented:

"Isn’t it unfair that you’re this cute? I mean, isn’t it too much for u "

@kwabenatrustee1 commented:

"No matter what you are going to meet those people around you and it’s up to you to deal with them."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh