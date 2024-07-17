Ghana's Most Beautiful 2010 winner, Nana Ama Royale, stood out with her classy outfit at her star-studded tea party

The hard-working businesswoman wore two beautiful dresses to the trending empowerment program over the weekend

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama Royale's breathtaking outfits and makeup

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Patricia Amoah Anti, popularly called Nana Ama Royale, organised her first-ever tea party on July 13, 2024, at the Tang Palace Hotel.

The beauty queen invited top female celebrities, including Ms. Nancy, Empress Gifty Osei, Emefa Adeti, and the daughter of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, to the star-studded event.

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, slays in a beautiful dress at her royal tea party. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale

Nana Ama Royale wore a silky one-hand dress with a giant bow and matching fascinator to complete her look.

The serial entrepreneur slayed in flawless makeup and a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle to the all-female event. She accessorised her look with stud earrings and an expensive diamond ring.

Fans react to Nana Ama Royale's classy outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

hugamug_breakfast2brunch stated:

"It was an elegant afternoon indeed"

Eventsbymannie stated:

"We love itttt"

akosua_bonto stated:

"It was screaming class and beauty ❤️"

gloria_glory89 stated:

"You’re everything and more"

mawuenaewuenam stated:

"Fine wine❤️❤️"

mannie__frempomaa stated:

"Such a babe"

femme_rare_ stated:

"This whole fit!"

misssumaya_j stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️"

priscy_quaye stated:

"You are beautiful"

abi_wonder stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my favorite Aboduaba"

royal_tewa_impact stated:

"Beautiful"

Obrempongshotit stated:

"Nice"

lyn_.nette stated:

"Gorgeous"

Cutiejud stated:

" First Lady"

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner slays in a pink dress

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2010 winner, Nana Ama Royale, looked fabulous in a pink pleated-sleeve off-shoulder dress and giant fascinator.

