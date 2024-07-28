Ghanaian TV presenter Serwaa Amihere stole the spotlight at the Ghana Insurance Awards with her stylish outfit

The fashionista looked magnificent in a beautiful gown designed by Sima Brew to the corporate event

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's beautiful ensemble and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was the host of the Ghana Insurance Awards on Saturday, July 27th, 2024.

The GHOne TV morning show host looked glamorous in a custom-made gown designed by her favourite fashion designer, Sima Brew, for the corporate event.

GhOne TV host Serwaa Amihere rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere wore a round-neck long-sleeve gown with unique beading details to make her stand out at the event.

The fashion model opted for a simple, centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying an expensive earring.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mrsokyeame stated:

"The ever gorgeous 🔥"

asantewaawendy_ stated:

"Soo Gorgeous 💚💚💚🥰🥰"

Aphyakissbell stated:

"Beautiful💚💚💚"

nancy_kumah stated:

"Awwww you’re looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😍"

selassie_ibrahim stated:

"Elegant ❤️❤️❤️"

Jaydenkwans stated:

"Such an elegant dress, perfectly crafted 🔥🔥🔥"

mira.__xx stated:

"Pretty pretty wow😍😍😍😍"

nana.k.okyere stated:

"Exquisite. je t'aime Serwaa 💯👌"

splendlit_trends stated:

"@serwaaamihere Forever Gold❤️"

Nessaquansah stated:

"Lemon looks good on you😍😍,you made a lemonade 🔥🔥🔥😍"

Justineasso stated:

"You are so beautiful, Mrs. I have been following you from Ivory Coast. I never tire of following you on your various social media pages. ❤️❤️❤️🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮"

oboadu1 stated:

"Pretty Serwaa❤️"

yaababy101 stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍"

brown_kobi stated:

"Absolutely beautiful magnifique Queen African 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"

Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish dress

For her beautiful photoshoot, Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a ready-to-wear outfit from her clothing brand, Office & Co.

She wore a side-parted bob hairstyle and flawless makeup while flaunting her designer handbag.

Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings, a wristwatch, and two unique bracelets.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who wore a form-fitting outfit to work as usual.

This came after her private bedroom photos were shared on all social media platforms in Ghana.

While some commended her fortitude in the face of controversy, others saw sadness in her eyes.

