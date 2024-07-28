Serwaa Amihere Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Green-Beaded Gown To Host Ghana Insurance Awards
- Ghanaian TV presenter Serwaa Amihere stole the spotlight at the Ghana Insurance Awards with her stylish outfit
- The fashionista looked magnificent in a beautiful gown designed by Sima Brew to the corporate event
- Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's beautiful ensemble and hairstyle
Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was the host of the Ghana Insurance Awards on Saturday, July 27th, 2024.
The GHOne TV morning show host looked glamorous in a custom-made gown designed by her favourite fashion designer, Sima Brew, for the corporate event.
Serwaa Amihere wore a round-neck long-sleeve gown with unique beading details to make her stand out at the event.
The fashion model opted for a simple, centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying an expensive earring.
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish dress
For her beautiful photoshoot, Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a ready-to-wear outfit from her clothing brand, Office & Co.
She wore a side-parted bob hairstyle and flawless makeup while flaunting her designer handbag.
Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings, a wristwatch, and two unique bracelets.
Check out the photos below:
Serwaa Amihere slays in red dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, who wore a form-fitting outfit to work as usual.
This came after her private bedroom photos were shared on all social media platforms in Ghana.
While some commended her fortitude in the face of controversy, others saw sadness in her eyes.
