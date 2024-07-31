Ghanaian actress Nana Adjoa Lovia failed to impress her followers with her revealing outfit at the Deadly Obsession movie premiere

The plus-size lady wore a long-sleeve body dress that highlighted her voluptuous figure at the event

Some social media users have commented on Nana Adjoa Lovia's attention-seeking outfit and hairstyle

Rising Ghanaian actress Nana Adjoa Lovia has got many talking with her daring look at the private screening of her short film Deadly Obsession.

The main female character wore a blue off-shoulder dress with thigh-high features that showed off her backside and thighs.

Aaron Adatsi's new lover, Nana Adjoa Lovia, flaunted her curves and cleavage at a movie premiere. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Nana Adjoa Lovia looked elegant in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup as she sat uncomfortably among the invited guests, including famous musician Dr Cryme.

The fashionista accessorised her look with big round loop earrings and gold rings. Many social media users have lashed out at the screen goddess for her sartorial choice for the star-studded event.

Watch the video below:

Fans blast Nana Adjoa Lovia

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

efyadonkor_gh stated:

"Guys can't understand mpo. Hmm wei 😢😢"

truthoflife633 stated:

"Yaa hwe na taaaso as3 Ghana Economy 😂😂😂😂"

jennys_feminine_care stated:

"Lovely ❤️❤️❤️"

mr.joseph_ansah stated:

"Her face and the dress is bad."

nana_dadson stated:

"Ne sr3 aaa ay3 s3 chicken wings"

young_king_panda stated:

"U see how the men have dressed decent"

ann_vashty stated:

"😂😂😂 the way they look speechless, they wish this video didn't feature them 😂😂😂😂😂😂 they have the " no comment" look on."

_abenaferrari stated:

"But you can dress classy and still look beautiful oo"

dagaatigirl_official stated:

"She's naked ooo 😮"

dat_ewe_boi stated:

"See as opana sef shy sitting beside her 😂😂😂"

seyara_wealthys_ stated:

"Must she be naked😒?"

levelup_konnect__ stated:

"I saw @drcryme 😍🔥"

Trimudewyny stated:

"She’s making the men there feel uncomfortable especially @drcryme"

Nana Adwoa Lovia rocks swimwear

Radio presenter Nana Adjoa Lovia flaunted her smooth body as she slipped on yellow swimwear for her private swimming session during her lavish vacation in the Maldives.

Nana Adjoa Lovia accessorised her look with a gold necklace and expensive bracelets for the viral video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Aaron Adatsi flirts with a curvy lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaians reacted to Aaron Adatsi's cuddling up to Nana Adwoa Lovia in a video.

The video showed the couple kissing and cuddling, which prompted some to wonder where Aaron's baby mama, Eyram, was. Many were taken aback and questioned whether Aaron and Eyram had split up.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh