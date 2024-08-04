Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is following in the footsteps of United Showbiz host MzGee as she slays in a maxi dress

Ghanaian actress and media personality Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman popularly called Nana Ama McBrown kickstarted the month of August 2024 by made some bold fashion statement.

For the first episode of her popular entertainment show, Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown wore a simple maxi dress.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks charming in flawless makeup as she hosts the Onua Showtime programme. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a long-sleeve maxi dress that hid her voluptuous figure beneath the ready-to-wear dress.

The 46-year-old looked beautiful in mild makeup while dancing to King Paluta's new hit song, Makoma.

The style influencer modelled in an expensive red sandals that matched her glamorous.

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on McBrown's beautiful outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

angelaowusu656 stated:

"Ama beautiful ❤️ can’t wait for 15th to come. Happy birthday in advance 😍😍😍"

__tiana.x stated:

"15th ma, we will celebrate our birthday together ❤️❤️❤️"

maa_antwiwaa stated:

"August 😍🥰🥰"

pretty_shasha1 stated:

"Isn't she gorgeous 💖 in addy Nana 🙌"

1_real_eve_ stated:

"Of course we are the LEOS 😂😂👍❤️❤️❤️❤️"

whats_up_gh stated:

"Happy birthday in advance Nana ❤️"

Elssyelsie stated:

"Leos here ♌❤️❤️❤️"

Missyawson stated:

"We are Leo🥰🥰🥰#August13😍😍"

Tinaboham stated:

"🔥🔥🔥we rock"

nayah_addo stated:

"Beautiful woman❤️"

Ohemaablizzy stated:

"Hurray it’s our birth month Nana 🥳 proud Leo 💃💃❤️"

wiz_palmer stated:

"Empress mu empress...... looking so splendid 🔥🔥😍❤️. A heart of gold 🥇💓"

Pweedynana stated:

"Proud Leo 5th August 😍"

Judithakwanzim stated:

"15 th August ❤️❤️"

Nana Ama McBrown rocks red pants

Nana Ama McBrown looked sporty in a black long-sleeve mesh top and red palazzo pants for her photoshoot.

She slayed in center-parted blunt-cut bob hairstyle and perfect skintone makeup that matched with her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks an African print dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's expensive outfit designed with rhinestones.

During her viral video session, the well-known style influencer showed off her curvaceous shape in form-fitting outfits.

Social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's immaculate hair and makeup.

