Ghanaian television presenter Stacy Amoateng has broken all her style records with her new lace gown

The wife of famous musician Okyeame Quophi wore a long-sleeve lace outfit and heavy makeup for her new photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Stacy Amoateng's expensive hairstyle that matches her look

Ghanaian media personality, Stacy Amoateng has proven that age is just a number as she slays in a beautiful outfit for her viral photoshoot.

Ghanaian male fashion designer, Quophi Akotuah designed the breathtaking structured gown that has generated a lot of commented on Instagram.

Ghanaian TV host Stacy Amoateng slays in a structured gown by Quophi Akotuah for her new month photoshoot. Photo credit: @stacyamoatengghana

Stacy Amoateng wore a glamorous long-sleeve gown with uniquely designed giant sleeves that reached her cheek bone.

The host of Restoration wore a long, lustrous, center-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes.

Stacy Amoateng accessorised her look with gold drop earrings while flaunting her expensive gold wedding ring.

Fans comment on Stacy Amoateng's outfit

Belinda_adobea stated:

"The woman I look up to everyday ❤️🙌woman of substance ❤️"

Gloriaosarfo stated:

"Staaaaaaay, WOW😳😳😳🔥🧡🔥"

Royalcouturegh stated:

"This is fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥"

albyablord stated:

"Gorgeous Queen 😍"

Thereal_afima_gh stated:

"Flowing oil 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Gertrudeagbo stated:

"Dramatic Akua sika❤️❤️"

Kerls_kente_bazaar stated:

"A VERY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN 👸 😍 ❤ BY ALL STANDARDS"

Kejeronfabrics stated:

"This is stunning 🔥🔥🔥"

Vesogolden stated:

"Queen of queens ❤️❤️❤️"

Gilsaldama stated:

"Beautiful Stacy .Waye kamakama ❤️❤️"

Geeloz_ stated:

"Ahhh what a beauty 🔥🔥😍"

immaculateeventsgh stated:

"Mama mia ❤️😍, happy and beautiful month odo y3wu ❤️💃🏽"

kalsoume stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍"

Jayanamusic stated:

"The attitude 🔥❤"

lady_purple9236 stated:

"Wow🔥"

akrofi._grace stated:

"Looking splendid 👌 😍 🔥🔥🔥"

daakyehemaa_efya stated:

"Mummy 😍😍😍😍"

adwoaampong93 stated:

"AMEN🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

iamdianasante stated:

"Gorgeous as ever😍😍❤️❤️❤️"

Stacy Amoateng looks elegant in animal print outfit

Stacy Amoateng looked like a top model in a long-sleeve peplum leopard print top and stylish pants.

The mother of young female musician Stacy Amoateng accessorised her look with round loop earrings as she posed for the cameras.

