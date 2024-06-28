Nana Ama McBrown is trending online after slaying in a stylish African print dress designed with expensive rhinestones

The famous style influencer flaunted her voluptuous figure in the form-fitting ensembles for her lovely video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flawless makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress and media personality Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown has released another timeless look for corporate women with high fashion sense.

The 46-year-old wore a custom-made gown designed by Lauren Couture to host the Onua Showtime programme on Onua TV.

The talented fashion designed used quality and colourful African print, unique lace fabric with floral embellishment to design the three-quarter sleeves outfit.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a center-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup to pair with her stylish African print gown.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with silver earrings and a fashionable ring as she posed for the video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish lace dress

Mrs Mensah popularly called Nana Ama McBrown nearly broke the internet with her red-carpet inspired outfit and ponytail hairstyle.

The style icon completed her look with a gold strappy sandals as she posed beautifully for the photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Charming In A Black Glittering Lace Gown And Gray Hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who is still one of Ghana's most well-known and fashionable female celebrities.

The gifted and adaptable Kumawood actress has unveiled another custom-made dress to inspire women who want to steal attention with their looks.

Some fashionistas have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's perfect appearance and haircut on social media.

