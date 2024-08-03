Ghanaian TikTok star Aba Dope looked ethereal in a beautiful outfit for her latest traditional photoshoot

The food entrepreneur wore exquisite kente outfits and expensive jewellery set to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's magnificent ensemble for her viral photo on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, is trending after slaying in beautiful kente ensembles for her latest photoshoot.

The Onua TV presenter dressed like a royal princess in a custom-made kente ensemble for her traditional look.

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope slays in a kente outfit, showing off her tattoos for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @aba_dope.

Aba Dope looked charming in a colored curly hairstyle, which she styled with beautiful gold hair accessories, matching necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

The style influencer wore handmade red native sandals that matched perfectly with her regal look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Aba Dope's elegant outfit

Aba Dope slays in African print pants

TV presenter Aba Dope looks elegant in a black long-sleeve top and colourful African print pants for her photoshoot.

She wore a frontal lace African braided hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold pink lipstick to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with round loop earrings while rocking pink high heels and a matching bag.

Check out the photos below:

Aba Dope attends Moses Bliss' wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope, who made a daring fashion statement at Moses Bliss' lavish wedding.

Aba Dope hired the finest glam squad, which included a well-known gele stylist, to create a distinctive look that matched her ensemble.

Some social media users have commented about Aba Dope's attire at the celebrity-filled event.

