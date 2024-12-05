GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere represented Ghana well at the 2024 Consumer Choice Awards Africa with her classy look

Serwaa Amihere wore a blue ensemble and an expensive hairstyle at the red carpet event in South Africa

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's choice of outfit for the star-studded event

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was the event host extraordinaire at the 2024 Consumer Choice Awards Africa in South Africa.

The style influencer wore a blue cleavage-baring gown designed by Sima Brew and gave an excellent presentation at the event.

Sima Brew added unique details to the blue mermaid gown, including ruffled sleeves and perfectly beaded rhinestones, to make it sparkle.

Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a blue gown to host an event in South Africa.

The co-founder of a plush beauty salon and hair brand wore a lustrous centre-parted curly hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with gold stud earrings, a gold bracelet and an expensive gold ring while posing like a beauty queen for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere's outfit causes a stir online

Some Ghanaians have commented on Serwaa Amihere's beautiful photos on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

officialbarongagz1 stated:

"You are so beautiful 🔥."

Harveyjudge stated:

"Forget the dress. Who's the person in it 😍 dam."

Powerpecs stated:

"Sublime."

fuwa_citizens stated:

"The Queen of Instagram ❤️❤️❤️."

cathymagige stated:

"My girl @serwaaamihere."

monicdell19 stated:

"Effortlessly Beautiful Queen As Always 😍🙌🔥."

toofine_inus stated:

"I just can’t have enough of your beautiful smiles 😍."

be_esiwaa stated:

"Serwaa you look gorgeous in your dress and thanks to your seamstress❤️❤️❤️ wow🤩😍🤩."

hamisamobetto stated:

"The most beautiful 😍❤️."

piesieesther stated:

"Beautiful as always ❤️❤️❤️."

myz_queen_queen stated:

"Beautiful❤️❤️🔥."

