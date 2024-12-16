Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior always attends events in black ensembles and heavy makeup

Charlie Dior was spotted at the luxurious birthday party of businesswoman Adwoa Jannis over the weekend

Some social media users commented on Charlie Dior's ensemble and makeup

Ghanaian fashion critic Charles Tamakloe, popularly called Charlie Dior, was among the fashionable influencers at Adwoa Jannis' birthday party over the weekend.

Charlie Dior wore a ravishing black ruffled top with long sleeves and paired with black trousers to suit his great personality.

The outspoken television presenter wore heavy makeup and bold lipstick while serving his followers with energetic dance moves.

Charlie Dior rocks a black outfit to an event in Accra. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Charlie Dior accessorised his look with gold earrings, bracelets and fashionable rings as he flaunted his designer clutch purse.

He completed his look with stylish sunglasses that matched his designer boots at the viral birthday celebration.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior rocks a top and trousers

Some social media users commented on Charlie Dior's elegant outfit for Adwoa Jannis' birthday party.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

st_trudy stated:

"Black seems to be your favourite."

piesie_terence stated:

"On point 🙌🙌🙌."

dorothy_o.t stated:

"Gorgeous😍."

nathan.owusu stated:

"My Doll❤️."

star_gal_mimi_jay stated:

"Alla heat 🔥🔥."

thejoshjournals stated:

"Ateee 🔥❤️."

akua_pea stated:

"The Christmas is here😍🙌."

oobedhopes_ stated:

"Charlie Dior for a Reason!"

kofi.francis39 stated:

"Your energy alone 🔥."

ladyyymo2006 stated:

"You are such a breath of fresh air ❤️."

mabynakoramah stated:

"Your first word saddens my heart ❤️."

blackqueen__angie__28 stated:

"Charles you so good. You look ravishing Charlie 🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

mummisson stated:

"Hottie Dior 😊😋😎."

shirley_omono_asamoah stated:

"Love your vibe !!."

edylove_edreal__ stated:

"@charlie_dior de skin is skining😍."

august.nanaafia stated:

"One thing I love about Charlie is that he's sure gonna have a GOOD TIME !!😂😂😍😍👏👏."

oh_laa stated:

"Yes! You left no crumbs. 😍😍."

Charlie Dior shows off his dance moves

Charlie Dior made a grand entry at Adwoa Jannis' birthday party with his dance moves to draw attention to himself.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior rocks black to an event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlie Dior, who failed to impress a fashionista with his outfit at a red carpet-event.

Charlie Dior attended the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards in the United States of America wearing black.

Some social media users commented on Charlie Dior's outfit and makeup which he wore to the star-studded event.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh