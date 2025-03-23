Some Nigerian and Ghanaian stars did not put much effort into their looks for the Bills Credit founder's lavish birthday party

Rita Dominic, Gyakie, KiDi and others stepped out in simple everyday outfits to the viral event of the month

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of worst-dressed stars at Richard Armah Quaye's lavish event at the Independence Square

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic failed to impress her Ghanaians with her outfit to Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's fortieth birthday party.

The star-studded event was held in Ghana on March 22, 2025, at Independence Square with American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and other business moguls in attendance.

Rita Dominic, Sista Afia, Gyakie and other worst-dressed stars at Bills Credit Founder's Party. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic rocks a short dress

Famous actress Rita Dominic known for her high fashion sense opted for a casual and chic look to the high-profile event.

She wore a short see-through long-sleeve dress that flaunted her fine legs and modelled in black strappy high heels.

Rita Dominic looked glamorous in a side-parted blonde voluminous hairstyle and heavy makeup to the event.

The style influencer styled her look with a designer green clutch purse and eluded confidence as she arrived at the event with her colleagues from Nigeria.

Screen goddess Ini Edo managed to stand out with her long-sleeve jumpsuit and repeated the stylish sunglasses to shoot Netflix's Young, Famous & African reality TV series.

Actor Ramsey Nouah has always been among the rising style influencers in Nigeria although he is a renowned actor and he turned up rocking a simple knitted shirt and coloured trousers.

The video of Rita Dominic's outfit is below:

Singer Gyakie slays in a strapless dress

Ghanaian musician Gyakie wore the wrong outfit to Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party according to some social media users.

Gyakie was seen in a strapless corseted flared dress and matched headscarf and earrings that made her glow on the red carpet.

She wore a fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and medium-length brows to compliment her look.

The video of Gyakie's outfit is below:

Sista Afia rocks a red thigh-high dress

Ghanaian actress Sista Afia flaunted her bosoms and fine legs in a red long-sleeve gown to the star-studded birthday party.

She wore a side-parted blonde hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed in different angles for the camera.

Sista Afia looked captivating in heavy makeup with long eyelashes and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural facial features.

She styled her look with a gold designer bag to match her strappy high heels for the viral birthday party.

The video of Sista Afia's outfit is below:

Kuami Eugene rocks a kaftan and sneakers

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looked unrecognisable in a white shirt, long-sleeve linen shirt and matching trousers.

He wore expensive sneakers for height and style while flaunting his designer sunglasses and hung out with industry players at the event.

The video of Kuami Eugene's outfit is below:

Mr Drew rocks a knitted outfit

Ghanaian musician Dr Drew dressed casually in a white vest and black trousers. He wore a white knitted short-sleeved shirt to complete his look while rocking designer shoes.

The video of Mr Drew's outfit is below:

KiDi rocks a vest and trousers

Ghanaian musician KiDi donned a simple vest and trousers to the star-studded event. He took style inspiration from Shatta Wale as he styled his look with a designer scarf and expensive sunglasses.

The video of KiDi's outfit is below:

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph rocks a red gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph who has been adjourned the best-dressed star at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party.

The 68-year-old wore a red body-hugging gown and glamorous frontal lace hairstyle to the viral birthday party.

Some social media users have commented on American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph's stylish outfit to the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh