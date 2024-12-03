Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has won over many of her fans with her custom-made two-piece outfit

The host of Onua Showtime was photographed wearing a sleek outfit by one of the top female designers in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's goregous outfit and coloured hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has wowed fashion lovers with her two-piece outfit on Onua Showtime.

The talented television presenter looked classy in a white three-quarter shirt and custom-made high-waist pants.

Nana Ama McBrown's designer added a three-tone pleated skirt to make her look glamorous as she anchored the show with top celebrities as her guests.

Nana Ama McBrown goes viral with her white shirt and stylish pants. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

She rocked a centre-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup with medium-length eyelashes to elevate her look.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a sparkly diamond necklace and matching bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

McBrown's stylish pants trend online

Ghanaians have reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's elegant two-piece outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments.

ladiis_wardrobe1 stated:

"brim wati🤩😍🔥"

maadwoa_peace stated:

"The owner of the word HAPPINESS ❤️❤️"

official_lellyko stated:

"Hmmmm will try 🔥🔥🔥"

janetstitches stated:

"Beautiful nana😍"

ot.makeup stated:

"One step at a time❤️❤️❤️"

ohemaa_hagan stated:

"Ever delectable. You are blessed, mami!🥰❤️"

ohemaa.blizzy stated:

"My all time fav 😍❤️❤️"

prince_daterush stated:

"❤️❤️❤️Okay"

samiraabdullah804 stated:

"Beautiful Empress ❤️❤️her Excellency"

crownedbyspendy stated:

"The woman king 👑 ❤❤"

akosua_becklyn_ stated:

"HER EXCELLENCY ❤️❤️❤️"

mimis_klosetgh stated:

"Nice one 😍"

__mslotty stated:

"HER EXCELLENCY raise to the power 10x 😍😍😍 #Brimmmm"

akuapem_toffegh stated:

"Bold and Beautiful 😍"

Nana Ama McBrown rocks African print pants

Nana Ama McBrown looked like a 16-year-old in a white top with billowing sleeves paired with a form-fitting African print dress.

She wore a long African braided hairstyle and a beautiful gold jewellery set to accessorise her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks African print dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who was adorned in a stylish African print dress with rhinestones.

In the form-fitting outfits for her beautiful video shoot, the well-known style influencer showed off her jewellery.

Social media users have made comments about Nana Ama McBrown's immaculate hair and makeup in pics she shared.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh