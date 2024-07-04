Fella Makafui: Ghanaian Actress Rocks Classy Black Long-Sleeve Frill Dress Designed With Rhinestones
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui didn't disappoint with her sartorial choice at a star-studded event
- The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, slays in a short black dress
- Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's stylish outfit and expensive long wig
Ghanaian actress Fella Precious Makafui, popularly called Fella Makafui, looked absolutely gorgeous in a black ensemble as she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for a sanitary brand in Ghana.
The YOLO star looked effortlessly chic in a black suede long-sleeve dress designed with unique rhinestones and black tassels.
Fella Makafui wore shiny silver earrings to match the designs in her custom-made dress for the outdoor event.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
She rocked a long frontal lace ponytail hairstyle that reached her backside while modelling in an elegant pair of high heels.
Fella Makafui looked charming in flawless makeup and glossy lipstick as she smiled for the cameras.
Watch the video below:
Fella Makafui stuns in a sleeveless belted dress
Fella Makafui looked gorgeous in a ruffled necklace, sleeveless dress, and designer high heels with gold chains.
The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Medikal styled her look with a black bag while rocking a long, curly 360 frontal lace hairstyle.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
chrisnunies_gh stated:
P for Princess and also P for Period prrrrrrr
i_shadesbeauty stated:
The hair is hairing
Tonyrichyglobal stated:
When beauty meets fame
Iamthedivababe stated:
Island maaame papabi
Fantana goes viral as she flaunts her hot body in a completely naked chain outfit: "Our MP's daughter?"
awuraabenaadepa3 stated:
@nebu_de_paparazzi told you not to show your house inside nti you no go allow
spatter809 stated:
Always blessed mama fella
kinganita284 stated:
Superwoman ❤️
godwin_khelly stated:
Wooososhhhhh ❤️❤️❤️
premier_42bogs stated:
God bless Ghana woman’s ❤️
she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:
Biggest Fella
Jordajacqueline stated:
Mamus looks gorgeous and extravagant ❤️♥️
Iamnanasikagold stated:
Pretty
sargeantmilly1 stated:
Still unbreakable Fella ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
issah_cubana stated:
Fella keeps making moves and winning trophies ❤️❤️
the_official_pimp1 stated:
Daavi Felaaaaaa❤️
Fella Makafui Rocks A Glittering Braless Kente Gown For Resonance Premiere In Kumasi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who isn't shy to flaunt her cleavage online in daring custom-made ensembles.
The single mother attracted attention with her stunning ensemble at her movie premiere in Kumasi.
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's sophisticated ensemble and pricey frontal hairdo appearing on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh