Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui didn't disappoint with her sartorial choice at a star-studded event

The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, slays in a short black dress

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's stylish outfit and expensive long wig

Ghanaian actress Fella Precious Makafui, popularly called Fella Makafui, looked absolutely gorgeous in a black ensemble as she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for a sanitary brand in Ghana.

The YOLO star looked effortlessly chic in a black suede long-sleeve dress designed with unique rhinestones and black tassels.

Fella Makafui wore shiny silver earrings to match the designs in her custom-made dress for the outdoor event.

Fella Makafui looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

She rocked a long frontal lace ponytail hairstyle that reached her backside while modelling in an elegant pair of high heels.

Fella Makafui looked charming in flawless makeup and glossy lipstick as she smiled for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui stuns in a sleeveless belted dress

Fella Makafui looked gorgeous in a ruffled necklace, sleeveless dress, and designer high heels with gold chains.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Medikal styled her look with a black bag while rocking a long, curly 360 frontal lace hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

chrisnunies_gh stated:

P for Princess and also P for Period prrrrrrr

i_shadesbeauty stated:

The hair is hairing

Tonyrichyglobal stated:

When beauty meets fame

Iamthedivababe stated:

Island maaame papabi

awuraabenaadepa3 stated:

@nebu_de_paparazzi told you not to show your house inside nti you no go allow

spatter809 stated:

Always blessed mama fella

kinganita284 stated:

Superwoman ❤️

godwin_khelly stated:

Wooososhhhhh ❤️❤️❤️

premier_42bogs stated:

God bless Ghana woman’s ❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Biggest Fella

Jordajacqueline stated:

Mamus looks gorgeous and extravagant ❤️♥️

Iamnanasikagold stated:

Pretty

sargeantmilly1 stated:

Still unbreakable Fella ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

issah_cubana stated:

Fella keeps making moves and winning trophies ❤️❤️

the_official_pimp1 stated:

Daavi Felaaaaaa❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh