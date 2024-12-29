GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere has gone viral with her beautiful red gown on Instagram

Serwaa Amihere modelled in a custom-made gown by a top female fashion designer for her photoshoot

Some social media users have praised the designer for always designing unique outfits for Serwaa Amihere

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and famous female fashion designer Sima Brew have inspired many women with their latest look.

The talented TV personality with a voluptuous figure looked classy in a custom-made gown for her Christmas photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a red gown. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere wore a Barbie-inspired hairstyle by her beauty hair brand, which she co-owns with her younger sister, Maame Gyamfuaa.

She accessorised her look with an expensive gold watch and bracelet matching perfectly with the designs in her gown.

For her viral photoshoot, Serwaa Amihere completed her look with a stylish square-shaped clutch purse.

Serwaa Amihere trends with her red gown

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

juniorfaith4 stated:

"You are beyond beautiful ❤️❤️."

adw_oalevels stated:

"You look stunning."

Abblebanda stated:

"Very Demure, Voluptuous, cutesy and Sparkling 💥💥💥💥".

Ernestkasare stated:

"Looking more sassy and Sweet baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

powerpecs stated:

"Royal Red Hourglass Queen. Glamorous 😍."

abumustafiali stated:

"Miss independent 😍🙌❤️."

julienobeng stated:

"Wish you be like this till infinity😍😍."

iam_daasebre stated:

"So what of your traditional marriage 😢😩😩💔awn it."

isabella_sarfo stated:

"Eloquent Queen 👸 ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nwolf12 stated:

"Stunning 🔥❤️❤️".

inusah_wasila stated:

"So stunning 😍❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a red stylish dress

Serwaa Amihere and her beautiful sister Maame Gyamfuaa have finally released their latest collection for the New Year.

The style influencer looked breathtaking in a red sleeveless long tulle dress designed with beads for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere donates to widows and moms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere who donated to widows and single mothers through her foundation.

The philanthropist donated electrical appliances, food items, pieces of clothes and many more to the needy in the society.

Some social media users have praised Serwaa Amihere and her team for the generous donation on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh