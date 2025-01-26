Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum looked classy in a white dress for her son's christening

Tima Kumkum wore a custom-made gown and elegant hairstyle to the star-studded church ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's flawless makeup and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Kumkum popularly called Tima Kumkum and her husband christened their first child together on Saturday January 25, 2025.

The celebrity couple looked effortlessly chic in stylish white outfits as they arrived at the Apostolic Empowerment Ministries in Dansoman.

Adom TV Tima Kumkum slays in a white dress for her son's christening. Photo credit: @iamtimakumkum.

Celebrity mother, Tima Kumkum looked breathtaking off-shoulder gown for her son's dedication ceremony.

The style influencer turned heads with her white corseted gown designed uniquely with colourful rhinestones to make her stand out at the star-studded event.

She looked classy in a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the cameras.

Tima Kumkum's husband Mr Dominic Duodu donned a stylish two-piece ensemble as he christened his handsome baby boy.

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti who recently celebrated her 55th birthday looked ethereal in a white maxi dress and long braids hairstyle to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Tima Kumkum rocks a white stylish dress

Nana Romeo and other celebrities have commented on Tima Kumkum's outfit for her son's christening on January 25, 2025. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanaromeowelewele stated:

"Mes felicitations."

tapermaster stated:

"Congratulations my brothers beautiful wife. It is the Lord’s doing 🙏🏽🎉🎉❤️."

naada_143 stated:

"A Nananom baaby🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

edwardaganesh stated:

"Congratulations mom ❤️."

marthaankomah stated:

"Congratulations beautiful. You are blessed and highly favored."

Tima Kumkum talks about g6pd

Tima Kumkum disclosed in a post that she went to the United States of America to give birth to create more awareness about Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency.

She posted a photo of herself in a yellow sweatshirt and red skintight leggings and her newborn baby at the hospital.

"One of the main reasons of me coming to the USA was to channel more energy on my G6PD awareness campaign, when I got here I told the health workers at north central of my g6pd status and I was told they do not screen for that but today I heard the most exciting news ever that after making so much noise about it with the @deficiencyg6pd our cry has been heard and our wish granted @joy.w.p just told me when I visited the hospital yesterday that the newborn screening will actually now include G6PD test omg how sweet it sounds."

Check out the photos below:

