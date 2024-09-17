TV and radio presenter Tima Kumkum celebrated her 37th birthday on September 17, 2024, and to mark her special day, she dropped lovely pictures and videos

She rocked two outfits, one was a green boubou, and the other was a pink corset gown that accentuated her fine curves

Many people took to the comment section to celebrate her, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked

Media personality Tima Kumkum marked her 37th birthday on September 17, 2024. To celebrate, she dropped photos of herself slaying in stylish outfits and powerful messages in the captions of her social media posts.

Tima Kumkum rocks green boubou

For her birthday, Tima Kumkum wore a green boubou dress with a yellow design around the chest area through to her torso.

The seasoned presenter wore a long frontal lace wig that hung over her chest and back. She kept a bright smile as she posed elegantly in the pictures.

In the powerful message in the Instagram post's caption, she recounted the struggles she had endured and how happy she was to celebrate her birthday.

"Today, on my 37th birthday, I stand tall and proud, basking in the glory of my hard-won success! Years of struggles, setbacks, and disappointments tried to break me, but I refused to give up. I persevered, I pushed, and I fought for my dreams. And now, as I celebrate another year of life, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and joy. The universe has finally acknowledged my efforts, and I’m reaping the rewards of my resilience."

Tima Kumkum slays in pink

For her 37th birthday outfit, Tima Kumkum wore a pink corset top that had long sleeves and accentuated her fine curves.

She paired it with a long white skirt with pink horizontal patterned embroidered flowers. She styled her look by wearing a pink head piece.

The media personality, who is currently vacationing in the US, wore a bob wig, and her makeup was flawless and natural.

In the caption of the social media post where she rocked a pink corset dress, Tima Kumkum listed the things she would be celebrating as she turned 37:

"⁠37 years of growth, wisdom, and resilience, c⁠Countless memories, lessons learned, and moments cherished, endless opportunities ahead, filled with promise and possibility."

Ghanaians celebrate Tima Kumkum

Birthday wishes poured in for Tima Kumkum as she turned a year older. Others also gushed over how gorgeous she looked in her birthday photos and videos.

Below are some of the lovely messages from Ghanaian celebrities and fans:

theisraellaryea said:

"Happy birthday, Tima. May your hearts’ desires continue to be fulfilled"

teacherblessing_official said:

"Happy birthday! 😍"

etwereso_mabaawahemaa said:

"Happy birthday Akan finest 🎈😍🥳🎂❤️"

cookieteegh said:

"Happy birthday, Timaaaa. God keep shining on you 🙏🏽"

ajpoundz_gh said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUPER STAR 🍰✨❤️😍"

daniyqobina said:

"Timaaaaaa! Happy birthday sis, lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jozzy_kwart said:

"Awwwn "charleeeey"😍 A mega one to u sis. He who has started will surely end it well with you. Wish u many more beautiful birthdays ahead🎉🥳🎉🥳"

Tima Kumkum chops love with hubby

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Tima Kumkum posted a romantic moment she shared with her husband, Dominic Duodu, on social media.

The couple shared the video to commemorate February, the month of love. Many social media users thronged the comment section to discuss how in love the couple was.

