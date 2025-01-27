Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi looked perfect together at the event

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi wore a pink stylish ensemble and designer shoes to complete her shoes

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's husband's two-piece ensemble to the event

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi have been spotted together at a star-studded wedding.

The celebrity couple looked adorable together as they arrived at the luxurious wedding ceremony in stylish outfits.

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi and her husband look classy together at a wedding. Photo credit: @chill_and_serve.

Source: Instagram

Heavily pregnant TV3 presenter Berla Mundi looked breathtaking in a pink spaghetti strap ruffled dress to hide her baby bump at the event.

The co-host event at the event, Berla Mundi wore flawless makeup, long eyelashes and a classy ponytail hairstyle while flaunting her wedding ring.

Berla Mundi accessorised her look with stylish drop earrings and matching bracelets to complete her look.

The style influencer wore designer high heels with embellishment to match her cute designer clutch purse.

Berla Mundi's husband David Tabi wore a custom-made two-piece outfit and black suede shoes to the lavish wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi and husband slay

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi and her husband were among the famous celebrities at Sheena's star-studded wedding in Accra. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

coco_abena stated:

"Berla Mundi and her husband starting to look alike 😍."

thegraced_child stated:

"Mr and Mrs. Tabi looking good 😍."

queensally386 stated:

"You all did u see mama feather 🪶 😂😂😂."

m.e.a.l.z stated:

"Herh Berla !!!!! 😍."

sitaaggrey stated:

"Beautiful 😍."

nancyresincraft stated:

"Beautiful 😻."

annykumiyeboah stated:

"Berla's dress is lit 🔥. Where can I get some to buy ? I need it ASAP."

lavdy_crochet stated:

"I celebrate grace."

deveez_textiles stated:

"Berla is Pregnant 😍."

mr.richie001 stated:

"Bella ur Husband Needs to hit the gym asap ..More love 💕."

empress_debbiel stated:

"Who's that tall glass of fine wine 🍷."

chief.baltasar.engonga stated:

"Obolo tui...someone give me Bella's contact so I can show his husband something".

Berla Mundi co-host event with Dave Lamptey

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi impressed the couple and wedding guests with her exceptional event hosting skills.

She co-hosted the viral wedding with Dave Lamptey and the duo made the event an unforgettable one for the couple.

Watch the video below:

Berla Mundi slays in a black dress

Berla Mundi stole the spotlight at a Samsung event with her stylish black dress to the launch of a new phone.

The heavily pregnant celebrity looked gorgeous in short hairstyle and heavy makeup while strutting in high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi flaunts her baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Berla Mundi took over the internet with her gorgeous maternity dresses.

The TV3 morning show host glowed as wore elegant dresses that flaunted her baby bump to discuss important trending news in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's beautiful pregnancy photos and heavy makeup on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh