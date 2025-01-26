Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her husband christened their first together over the weekend

The celebrity couple looked ethereal in custom-made white ensembles to the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as Tima Kumkum's husbad shed uncontrollable tears

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly called Tima Kumkum and her family have arrived in Ghana after giving birth to a bouncy baby boy in the United States of America.

The Adom FM presenter looked classy in a white off-shoulder corseted dress for her son's christening on January 25, 2025.

Tima Kumkum's husband cries during their son's christening. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The style influencer who confessed she has gained weight wore a glamorous gown with rhinestones and black frontal lace hairstyle.

Tima Kumkum looked radiant in flawless makeup and long eyelashes while flaunting her customised clutch purse at the church premises.

Mr Dominic Duodu couldn't stop crying during the worship session as he lifted his hands in the air to give glory and thanks.

He looked dapper in a simple white two-piece ensemble for his second child and first baby boy with Tima Kumkum.

Tima Kumkum's husband cries in viral video

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Tima Kumkum's baby christening video which is trending on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ameyaw112 stated:

"Congratulations mommy Tima😍."

doreennyarko73 stated:

"Exquisite ❤️ ,congratulations once again

riny.richy stated:

"Mummmzzzy❤️❤️❤️❤️."

i_am_queenda stated:

"God bless your little angel ♥️🙏."

ms_yesutor stated:

"You look good sis ❤️."

magnarh_music stated:

"Congratulations ma Tima ❤️❤️ this is the doing of Jesus."

nana_kwame_20_

"This is beautiful 😍 Congratulations Timq❤️❤️❤️❤️."

phoebe_kwarteng stated:

"Congratulations my love ❤️."

lindatenewaahappiah stated:

"Lovely 😍 👌."

afia_papabi1 stated:

"Awww, too beautiful! ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I miss. 😢."

ms_abhenah_ stated:

"Congratulationa my Tima❤️❤️❤️."

official_movado_panda stated:

"Congratulations auntie 😍😍."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Congratulations 🎊💙🎊 God has been good ,and His name be praised🙌🙏🏿🙌."

Watch the video below:

Tima Kumkum names her child at church

Radio and television personality Tima Kumkum and her husband christened their child Jesse Ekow Duodu at the Apostolic Empowerment Ministries in Dansoman.

Watch the video below:

Tima Kumkum confesses she has gained weight

The newest celebrity mother, Tima Kumkum disclosed in a viral video that she has gained weight after giving birth.

Tima Kumkum looked elegant in a short white dress as she attended a private event at the La Palm Beach hotel.

Watch the video below:

Tima Kumkum weds her second husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tima Kumkum, an Adom TV host, who impressed fashionistas with her white gown for her church wedding on July 15, 2023.

For their extravagant wedding, the famous bride looked classy in a white lace gown and beautiful makeup.

Some social media users have commented on the trendind wedding videos that AJ Pounds shared on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh