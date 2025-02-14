Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has released her beautiful birthday photos on Instagram

The celebrity mom left nothing to the imagination as she posed in a skimpy outfit and expensive shoes

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's outfit while sending her lovely birthday wishes

Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger has taken over the internet with her birthday photos.

Afia Schwarzenegger flaunted her flawless skin in a skimpy black crop top and matching black leather skirt for her photoshoot.

Afia Schwarzenegger rocks a stylish black outfit for her 43rd birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The fashion influencer styled her look with a blue long-sleeve trench coat while modelling in black pointed leather boots.

Afia Schwarzenegger looked effortlessly chic in a black, lustrous coiled hairstyle that she left loose to cover her back as she rocked her black hat.

The 43-year-old's flawless makeup was done by American actress Coco Jones favourite makeup artist based in the United States of America.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared the beautiful birthday photos on Instagram with this caption:

"God bless my New Age. Amen. Happy blessed birthday, Madam President."

Afia Schwarzenegger slays in an African print dress. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger.

Source: UGC

Afia Schwarzenegger rocks a daring outfit

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tracey_boakye stated:

"Happy birthday, Mama ❤️."

khophi_witty stated:

"Live long pres🙌🍷🎉🎉."

devine_glory27 stated:

"Happy blessed birthday Queen 😍.Keep Soaring higher and higher in Jesus' name Amen 🙏."

botanical_beautygh stated:

"Age gracefully Queen😍😍🎉."

Nancyblaq stated:

"Happy birthday mama ❤️❤️❤️ may this year bring you nothing but Joy 🥂."

Mykcutetrends stated:

"Afia I love this picture 😍😍😍😍😍. It’s giving rich and soft girl era."

mama_geee_empiree stated:

"Happy blessed birthday ma'am 😍."

Gianii stated:

"Happy Birthday Muva❤️."

ryna_franca stated:

"Happy birthday Afia this picture is giving😍🔥love it❤️🥳🎉. GOD bless your new age 🙏."

miss_gifty2 stated:

"Fine wine 🍷."

awo_yaa_boateng stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen 😍."

berca.14 stated:

"Happy birthday Queen ❤️🥳🥳."

owusua_elsa14 stated:

"Happy birthday love 🥳🥳🥳."

mavis_best stated:

"Happy birthday Queen 👸 💓. May God bless you and keep you ❤️❤️❤️."

Themeganthelion stated:

"Happy birthday 🎊 queen."

Check out the photos below:

Afia Schwarzenegger slays like Cardi B

Ghanaian social media commentator Afia Schwarzenegger looked unrecognisable in a trending video with her heavy makeup.

Some Ghanaians in the comments section argued that she looked like American rapper Cardi B.

Afia Schwarzenegger was spotted in a simple long-sleeve knitted dress for her viral video on Instagram. She wore a centre-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look with a gold necklace.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts her tattoos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger's high fashion sense.

Afia Schwarzenegger looked gorgeous in a short lace dress that accentuated her curves at a wedding.

The media celebrity willingly posed for the cameras, showcasing her beautiful tattoos at the star-studded event.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh