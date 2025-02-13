Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has launched a new sanitary pad product in Ghana

Deloris Frimpong Manso recruited Ghanaian musician Fameye to perform energetically at the street event

Some social media users have congratulated the hardworking celebrity for thinking about the needs of her female fans

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is expanding her business empire by entering the feminine hygiene market.

As the chief executive officer of Delay Foods, she is well-known in Ghana for products like spaghetti, sardines, mackerel, shito, and bread.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, who hosts one of the most popular entertainment shows in Ghana, recently announced the launch of her new line of feminine and baby hygiene products on her Instagram page.

In a viral video, the industrious entrepreneur appeared effortlessly chic in a customized white t-shirt and form-fitting white pants that accentuated her figure while promoting her sanitary pads and underwear liners.

TV host Delay styled her hair in a glamorous short bob and wore heavy makeup, smiling beautifully for the cameras.

She completed her fashionable look with gold earrings, bracelets, a luxury wristwatch, and stylish white sneakers.

TV host Delay launches new sanitary pads

Some social media users have congratulated Ghanaian media personality and serial entrepreneur Delay after introducing her sanitary pad products in Ghana.

Deladembuor stated:

"And it's marvellous in our sight."

mamagahemefa9 stated:

"Heavy flow gals here💃💃💃💃."

_ang3linah stated:

"WOMAN KING🔥🔥🙌👑❤️❤️."

Ayorkorlove stated:

"Congratulations."

Bemmahama stated:

"I bought Linzzy baby wipes, I am so happy they are from Delay 😊."

Fashionvault stated:

"My Queen, what else is left 😍, the Grace you carry na Articulator one 😂congratulation #Delay ❤️."

mz_schneider stated:

"God is good!!! He will continue to bless you. Keep shining, Kwahu broni!."

jasmacare_backup stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊."

agyei473 stated:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉 Judah maame ❤️❤️❤️."

patlisadecielo stated:

"Aww😍😢."

Hair.factory.wholesale stated:

"Not bad."

appiah_margaret_ stated:

"Congratulations 🎊 ❤❤."

oh_kafui stated:

"Oh waooo..congratulations."

Check out the photos below:

Fameye performs at Delay's product launch

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye, entertained the market women at the Okaishie market with his electrifying performance at the launch of Delay's new products.

Ghanaian influencer Fameye looked dapper in stylish denim outfits and elegant shoes to the street event while maintaining his elegant hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

TV host Delay rocks a stylish green outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deloris Frimpong Manso, who has a distinctive fashion sense among other media personalities.

Through her latest Instagram photographs, the 42-year-old has captured the hearts of her fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Delay's pricey haircut and corset gown have received praise from several social media users.

