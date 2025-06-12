Maame Yaa Konamah looked gorgeous red carpet-inspired ensemble for her trending birthday shoot

UTV presenter Maame Yaa Konamah has dazzled in a stunning custom-made blue gown for her birthday shoot, leaving onlookers in awe.

Celebrating her special day on June 12, 2025, the renowned media personality marked the occasion with elegance and flair.

She wore an exquisite long-sleeved lace gown that beautifully accentuated her curves, flowing graciously to the floor and showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

With her waist cinched perfectly, Maame Yaa Konamah turned heads with her radiant makeup, which highlighted her features flawlessly.

Maame Yaa Konamah's hair was styled in an elegant frontal lace design, while her choice of exquisite earrings added the perfect finishing touch to her enchanting look.

"The years have found me great and strong because I have the greatest and strongest God. I am a product of Grace and Mercy. I am here because Yaweh you have kept your covenant with me. You swore by yourself and by your name that if you be the God of orphans and widows, you will never leave me nor forsake me, indeed faithful God you have proven yourself in my life."

"Oh rehoboth !!!! Indeed you’ve made room for me and I have survived. I’ve come back to say thank you. Jehovah Jireh thank you. Elohim I’m grateful. El Roi take all the glory. Jehovah Nissi be adored. Elshaddai take the honour."

Yaa Konamah slays in a stylish gown

UTV Presenter Maame Yaa Konamah has taken over the internet with her beautiful birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled below:

Yaa Konamah mourns her late husband

Ghanaian newscaster Yaa Konamah opened her heart about the profound loss of her husband, who passed away 11 years ago.

The esteemed UTV journalist, who experienced this heartbreaking loss on Tuesday, May 20, 2014, visited Osu Cemetery to honour the 11th anniversary of her late husband’s passing.

Reflecting on her emotional journey, Yaa revealed that she has held back from discussing this painful chapter, often overwhelmed by tears when the memories resurface.

In a poignant moment, she shared a raw video of herself in tears after visiting her husband's grave, as she recalled their final moments together, allowing her audience to glimpse the depth of her enduring love and sorrow.

Yaa Konamah shares tears on live TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yaa Konamah, a UTV broadcaster, who spoke live on TV about her life on June 12, 2024.

To commemorate her birthday, the beautiful and gifted woman looked effortlessly stylish in a lovely ensemble.

Yaa Konamah's heartfelt video, which trended on Instagram, has received comments from several social media users.

