Diogo Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso have captivated fans with their profound love story over the years

The late Liverpool player's wife has continued to turn heads with her high-fashion sense even before she became a mother

YEN.com.gh has compiled five beautiful fashion moments of the Rute Cardoso that young influencers can imitate

Rute Cardoso, Diogo Jota's wife, became a style icon not only through her chic sartorial choices but also through her profound love for the Liverpool star.

Together, they captivated fans with their story and their undeniable flair for fashion, which was evident at their private wedding on June 22, 2025.

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, slays in five beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @rutecfcardoso14.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota passes away

Tragically, on July 3, 2025, Diogo Jota passed away in a car crash alongside his brother, Andre Silva, leaving behind a legacy of love, family, and impeccable style.

The 28-year-old father of three left behind a graceful wife, Rute, and their cherished son and two beautiful daughters, a testament to their love since his proposal in 2015.

Diogo’s devoted partner since their teenage years, has supported him through every challenge, often making bold fashion statements while cheering him on at stadiums during intense Premier League matches.

Her impeccable style has made her a favourite among fashion enthusiasts and a true style icon, whether she’s at football games, weddings, or private gatherings.

Diogo Jota's wife rocks a white outfit

In a breathtaking viral video, Rute Cardoso radiated elegance in a chic white sleeveless lace top paired with a matching form-fitting skirt during a sun-soaked getaway in Greece.

The ensemble was perfectly complemented by designer sunglasses that gleamed against her delicate gold bangle and opulent wristwatch.

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, rocks swimwear

In another post, Rute showcased her glamorous side in luxurious $650 Fendi swimwear during a captivating photoshoot.

She posed by the pool with Diogo Cardoso, which appeared to seamlessly blend with the azure Aegean Sea in the backdrop of their Santorini vacation.

Diogo Jota's wife slays in a colourful dress

Her flair for fashion shone brightly again during her stay in Barcelona, where she effortlessly posed like a supermodel in a vibrant three-quarter-sleeved button-down dress, artfully highlighting her toned legs.

She completed this sophisticated look with eye-catching gold earrings and a fashionable designer side-bag that harmonised beautifully with her stylish belt.

Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso's Paris photos

One of the most romantic moments captured in their memories is a tender photo of Diogo Jota and Rute sharing a passionate kiss during a magical vacation in Paris.

Both donned fashionable leather jackets, creating an iconic look that underscored their undeniable chemistry and made for an epic photoshoot.

Diogo Jota dons a black ensemble for Halloween

For Halloween in 2019, the couple delighted fans by recreating a scene from the beloved 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, making headlines and further solidifying their status as a couple that thrives on creativity and style.

Diogo Jota's wedding photos trend online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso, who married in a private ceremony on June 22, 2025.

The celebrity bride looked spectacular in a strapless white lace floor-sweeping gown for her star-studded wedding ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Diogo Jota's beautiful wedding photos on Instagram.

