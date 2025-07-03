This article features the final three social media posts of the late Liverpool star with his wife and children

The late Premier League star and Portuguese international is remembered as a loving husband and a great father

Diogo Jota scored memorable goals for FC Porto, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers to leave a mark on English football

Liverpool ace Diogo Jota tragically passed away at the age of 28 after his Lamborghini reportedly crashed in northern Spain.

This occurred just two weeks after the Premier League winner tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart.

The Portuguese forward was reportedly in the car with his 26-year-old brother Andre, also a footballer, who also lost his life in the crash.

It is believed that a tyre burst while they were overtaking on the A-52, approximately 70 miles west of Valladolid.

The car veered off the road, collided, and ignited in flames early yesterday morning. The Premier League star had recently married Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children.

According to Mail Sport, in an interview released the day before, Jota had expressed feeling like the luckiest man alive.

The accident took place on the A-52 highway in the Zamora province, a key route for drivers traveling from northern Portugal. Emergency services in the Castilla y Leon region confirmed the incident.

According to GOAL, the reports mentioned a car accident and fire, prompting notifications to the local traffic police, fire brigade, and emergency coordination center.

Diogo Jota's last family posts on Instagram

Until his demise, Diogo Jota’s social media presence is filled with heartfelt moments showcasing his deep love for his wife and children.

Check out Jota's final three posts with his wife and children before his heartbreaking passing on Thursday.

On Instagram, he regularly posts candid family pictures, from casual weekend outings to special celebrations, highlighting the bond they share.

The late Portugal player used his socials to show his dedication as a husband and father, often accompanied by touching captions expressing gratitude for his loved ones.

His followers easily felt the warmth and affection he had for his family, making it clear that they are the center of his life and his biggest source of joy and inspiration.

His stories often feature his children’s milestones, and he joyfully celebrated every little achievement they reach.

Diogo Jota shared a picture of his third child on Instagram on November 26, 2024. Image credit: diogoj_18

Diogo Jota's career stats

Diogo Jota leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances across several top clubs and the Portugal national team.

At Liverpool, Jota made a significant impact, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists in 182 appearances.

His time at Anfield was marked by his dynamic attacking play, versatility, and ability to deliver in crucial moments, helping Liverpool win the 2024/25 Premier League.

Before his successful stint at Liverpool, the pacy winger earned recognition at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he netted 44 goals and registered 19 assists in 131 games.

Earlier in his career, Jota had a productive spell at FC Porto, scoring 9 goals and adding 7 assists in 38 appearances, which ultimately earned him a move to the Premier League.

On the international stage, Diogo Jota represented Portugal with pride, scoring 14 goals and providing 7 assists in 49 appearances.

The passing of Liverpool star Diogo Jota

YEN.com.gh earlier reported extensively on the sad passing of the Liverpool star as tributes continue to pour in from the football world.

The Premier League side released a statement on Thursday, confirming the death of their winger after the news broke in the media.

