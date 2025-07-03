Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Silva, tragically lost their lives on Thursday, July 3

The Portuguese duo were reportedly travelling in a Lamborghini when the fatal accident occurred, cutting their lives short

Heartbreakingly, Jota had tied the knot with his long-time partner, Rute Cardosso, just two weeks before the incident in Spain

A deeply emotional video capturing the aftermath of the car crash that claimed the life of Liverpool star Diogo Jota has surfaced online.

The 28-year-old Portugal international and his younger brother, André Silva, were killed in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, following a tragic accident in Zamora, Spain.

Tributes have been pouring in for Diogo Jota following his unfortunate demise in a fatal car accident. Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images and Soccrates Images.

Diogo Jota passes away: What caused the accident?

According to the BBC via Guardia Civil, the fatal incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. local time.

Jota and André were travelling in a Lamborghini when a suspected tyre blowout caused the vehicle to lose control while overtaking another car.

The vehicle veered off the road in a mountainous part of the A-52 highway, crashing violently into rough terrain.

The impact triggered an intense fire that quickly engulfed the car and even spread to nearby vegetation.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but it was too late. Both brothers had already succumbed to the blaze by the time firefighters put out the flames.

Aftermath of Jota's car after the accident pops up

In a video published by the Daily Mail, seen by YEN.com.gh, the wreckage of the high-end sports car can be seen completely charred, barely identifiable.

The visual has only deepened the sorrow shared by fans and the football community, many of whom are still coming to terms with the shocking loss.

Please note: The following video may contain sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Diogo Jota married few weeks before his death

What makes this tragedy even more gut-wrenching is the timing.

Just eleven days before the crash, Diogo had celebrated one of the happiest moments of his life—his wedding, per This Is Anfield.

He tied the knot with his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, on June 22 in Sanabria, the very region where the fatal crash took place.

The couple, who shared three children together, had only just begun a new chapter when fate intervened so cruelly.

Diogo Jota's performance and statistics: A career and life cut short

Jota was enjoying a brief off-season break after a remarkable run with both club and country.

He played a pivotal role in helping Liverpool secure the 2024/25 Premier League title under new manager Arne Slot.

On the international stage, he had also helped Portugal clinch their second UEFA Nations League trophy just last month.

Loved for his relentless energy on the field and humility off it, Jota's untimely death leaves a void that words can barely capture. He is survived by his wife, Rute, and their three children.

Liverpool honours Diogo Jota with heartfelt tribute

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool FC has honoured Diogo Jota with a heartfelt tribute following his sudden and tragic death.

The 28-year-old forward died in a car crash in Northern Spain, a loss that has left his teammates and fans stunned.

The heartbreaking news has reverberated across Anfield and the global football community, with tributes flooding in for the gifted striker.

