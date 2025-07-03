Popular Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025

The football legends were involved in a car crash during their international holiday break in July

Some social media users have sent their condolences to the family of Diogo Jota and André Silva and their teams

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, beloved footballer Diogo Jota, who dazzled fans and teammates alike with his talents on the pitch, met an untimely and tragic end just days after celebrating the most joyous occasion of his life.

The Portuguese national football team confirmed his devastating death on Thursday, July 3, following a tragic car accident in Zamora, Spain.

Diogo Jota is Dead: Liverpool Star's Beautiful Wedding Photos Surface Online

Liverpool releases an official statement about Jota's death

In their official statement, the team expressed their profound sorrow which stating:

"We are devastated by the loss of Diogo Jota, who was not only a phenomenal player with nearly 50 caps for the national team but also an extraordinary individual held in high regard by teammates and adversaries alike."

The tragic accident occurred early Thursday morning on the A-52 near the serene Zamora region of Sanabria, where Jota's vehicle veered off the road and caught fire.

Eyewitness talks about Diogo Jota's death

Witnesses reported seeing the car engulfed in flames, with the spreading fire threatening nearby vegetation.

In a heartbreaking twist, Diogo Jota's brother, Andre, who also pursued a career in professional football at age 26, lost his life in the same devastating incident, as confirmed by Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

Diogo Jota weds in a lovely ceremony

Just weeks before this tragic event, Diogo Jota was basking in the joy of love as he exchanged vows with Rute Cardoso, the love of his life.

The couple had been together since 2012 and shared a beautiful family with three children. Jota proposed to Rute in a picturesque lakeside setting in July 2022, a moment that promised a future of shared dreams.

Diogo Jota's wife slays in a stylish white gown

On June 22, amid the soft glow of summer and surrounded by loved ones, the couple celebrated their nuptials in an enchanting church ceremony.

Rute radiated elegance in a beautiful white strapless gown adorned with exquisite 3D floral embellishments, while Jota looked dashing in a classy navy suit.

The couple's happiness was palpable as they smiled broadly for the camera while proudly displaying their wedding rings.

As they exited the church, they were joyously showered in confetti by family and friends, marking the beginning of their new journey together.

The couple later took to Instagram to share their beautiful wedding photos, captioning the post simply, "Yes to forever."

Diogo Jota also shared a romantic video montage of their special day on his account, filled with laughter and love, accompanied by the touching caption: "A day we will never forget."

Diogo Jota's career statistics

Having joined Liverpool in 2020, Diogo Jota quickly became a fan favourite, known for his remarkable skills and crucial goals.

Last season alone, he scored nine goals as the team fought fiercely for the Premier League title, contributing to a total of 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club.

While his legacy on the field is etched in history, it is the memories of cherished moments with his wife and family that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Diogo Jota's final message trends online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about numerous Spanish and Portuguese media sites that have reported that Diogo Jota sadly died in an automobile accident.

The tragic collision occurred Thursday morning and involved the Portuguese international and his younger sibling.

The tragic event occurred just a few days after Jota celebrated his marriage to Rute Cardoso, his long-time lover, in Porto.

