Viral Keta Senior High Technical School graduate Wemegah Selina Sefenya has received a scholarship to pursue her dream career.

The fashion student has been honoured with a rare opportunity to study at a prestigious fashion school in Ghana.

Wemegah Sa Selina Sefenya, a recent graduate of Keta Senior High Technical School, receives a full scholarship to study fashion. Photo credit: @dreamscollege.

Ketasco graduate receives GH¢30,000 full tuition scholarship

Wemegah Selina Sefenya, a talented fashion student from Keta Senior High Technical School, has been awarded a full tuition scholarship worth GH¢30,000 to study at Dreams College of Creative Arts.

The founder of the institution, Clement Asemnyra, presented the scholarship to Selina in recognition of her outstanding creativity and passion for fashion.

During the presentation, the recent SHS graduate expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family and mentors for their continuous support. She also thanked the management of Dreams College for giving her a platform to showcase her God-given talent to the world.

The leadership at Dreams College of Creative Arts reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing young talent and empowering the next generation of designers. Selina’s recognition aligns with the college’s goal to unlock the hidden potential of creatives across the country.

"Selina crafted this masterpiece as her WASSCE practical examination work. Inspired by an Asian designer and her own unique spider-web concepts, the colours of this garment reflect her school’s traditional hues. We celebrate Selina’s creativity and are excited to support her bright future."

Ketasco Fashion student trends with unique design

Wemegah Selina Sefenya became the talk of the town in August 2025 after unveiling a stunning masterpiece for her WASSCE Home Economics project.

The design, inspired by an Indian fashion icon, showcased meticulous craftsmanship and vibrant colourspink and blue symbolising her school’s identity. Her innovative approach and execution exemplify the creativity and skill that Dreams College seeks to nurture.

Captain Smart to Sponsor Viral Ketasco Student

Popular media personality Captain Smart, host of the Onua Maakye Show, has announced plans to sponsor Selina through her tertiary education.

According to Captain Smart, he will cover her tuition fees, hostel accommodation, books, and any other educational expenses from Level 100 until her final year.

His promise followed a viral video of Selina presenting her WASSCE project—an intricately designed dress that transformed from a straight outfit to a scaled ball gown with a waist-hooping ring and suspenders.

