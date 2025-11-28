Roselyn Ngissah Wins Actress of the Year at YEN Entertainment Awards 2025

Roselyn Ngissah secured the Actress of the Year at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025, bringing a satisfying conclusion to a bittersweet year

Ngissah won the award after brushing off stiff competition from industry veterans, including Selassie Ibrahim, Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

The YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 also celebrated other top creatives such as Black Sherif, Gyakie, Nana Ama McBrown and Osebo the Zaraman

Roselyn Ngissah capped off a bitter-sweet year as she secured victory as Actress of the Year (English) at the YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) 2025.

The winners of the 2025 edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards were announced on November 25, 2025, after voting had closed on November 21.

The annual awards are organised to celebrate exceptional achievements among creatives making a difference in Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

Roselyn Ngissah wins at YEA 2025

Celebrated actress Roselyn Ngissah topped a star-studded group of famous personalities who earned honours at the YEA 2025.

The actress secured victory in a highly competitive category to be crowned Actress of the Year (English).

Ngissah beat out competition from legendary actresses such as Selassie Ibrahim and Gloria Sarfo, as well as Beverly Afaglo and Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah.

Her victory came shortly after grabbing the spotlight at the EMY Africa Awards 2025, where she was hailed as one of the best dressed on the red carpet in a spectacular long-sleeved black ball gown featuring intricate gold petal appliqué detailing.

The actress’s victory capped off a bittersweet year that began with her mother’s tragic demise.

She announced in April that her mother, Elizabeth Ngissah, had passed away in a heartfelt post shared to social media.

Despite the tragedy, Ngissah put together one of the best years of her career, earning her acclaim all across the continent.

She took to social media after securing victory to express her excitement and appreciation at notching yet another career accolade.

"Thank you very much. I appreciate." Ngissah commented on the post announcing her victory.

In the Actor of the Year (Male) category, Melvin Dain secured victory following of an impressive 2025 and his exploits in the M-NET original series House of Klu.

Kumawood stars, Ras Nene and Vivian Jill Lawrence, also secured victory in the corresponding Actor and Actress of the Year categories for the local language industry.

Prominent celebrities win at YEA 2025

Roselyn Ngissah joined a host of other prominent Ghanaian superstars who grabbed impressive victories at the 4th edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Black Sherif, coming off the high of his Iron Boy album, was crowned the Best Male Artist of the Year, beating Medikal, King Paluta, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale.

Gyakie won the award for Female Artist of the Year, while Nana Ama McBrown was adjudged the Most Stylish Female Celeb. Fashion icon and boutique owner, Osebo the Zaraman, won the Most Stylish Male Celeb award.

