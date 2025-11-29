Popular Ghanaian media personality Kwame Adinkra has made history as he earned a PhD in Design

The morning show host stole the spotlight at the graduation ceremony with his dapper look in a trending video

Some social media users have congratulated Kwame Adinkra on his latest academic achievements

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Kwame Adinkrah media personality been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Visual Communication Design by the esteemed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This distinguished honour was conferred during the university's 59th Congregation ceremony, which was presided over by the Chancellor, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a prominent figure recognised for his contributions to education and cultural preservation.

Ghanaian media icon Kwame Adinkrah bags a PhD in Visual Communication Design at KNUST. Photo credit: @kwameadinkra.

Source: Instagram

Kwame Adinkra earns a PhD from KNUST

Seasonal broadcaster Adinkrah's doctoral thesis, titled “Visual Pollution and Urban Livability in Kumasi: A Visual Communication Design Perspective on Billboard Proliferation and Sustainable Development,” represented a significant contribution to the field.

He conducted a profound inquiry into the burgeoning issue of billboard proliferation in the Kumasi Metropolis, exploring its implications on urban livability and community well-being.

His research delved deeply into how excessive outdoor advertising can disrupt spatial order, detract from the aesthetic quality of public spaces, and ultimately influence the mental and emotional health of urban residents.

Through a comprehensive methodology that included advanced coursework, empirical field investigations, and an extensive review of existing literature, Adinkrah's work contextualises the local phenomenon within the framework of global sustainable development goals, particularly focusing on Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11), which aimed to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

After an intense four-year program that challenged him to push the boundaries of his knowledge and creativity, Adinkrah successfully defended his thesis before a rigorous panel of academic examiners known for their expertise in the field.

His research was celebrated for meeting the university’s stringent scholarly standards regarding originality, methodological robustness, and its significant contribution to academic knowledge and practical implications for urban planning.

As a result of this scholarly achievement, Adinkrah was formally conferred the title of Doctor of Philosophy, marking a proud milestone not only in his career but also in the broader discourse surrounding urban development and visual communication.

The Instagram video is below:

Pure FM gets destroyed by fire

Pure FM has made headlines again after its studio equipment was damaged by a violent nighttime fire.

Witnesses reported that it took more than three hours to contain the late-night fire on July 23. Due to the fire, before and after pictures of the studio have become popular on the internet.

Kwame Adinkra shares the before and after Pure FM studio, which was destroyed by fire. Photo credit: @kwameadinkra.

Source: Facebook

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were recorded in the fire. Kwame Adinkra, the station’s morning show host, showed videos of the destruction in a social media post after the fire was extinguished.

The Facebook video is below:

Dr Cryme bags his first degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme, who graduated with honours from the Methodist University.

The outgone SRC president at Methodist University made a bold fashion statement at his graduation ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Cryme's emotional post he shared online.

Source: YEN.com.gh