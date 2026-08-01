Vinicius Jr has broken his silence with an emotional message to a Real Madrid legend as uncertainty remains over his future

The Brazilian winger remains locked in a contract standoff with the Spanish giants, with just one year left on his current deal

Meanwhile, the club have reportedly issued the 26-year-old an ultimatum: accept the club's contract offer or be placed on the transfer market

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Vinicius Junior has delighted Real Madrid fans with a heartfelt message to club legend Toni Kroos.

The emotional tribute comes as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian star's future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinícius Jr. sends an emotional message to Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos amid his contract standoff with the Spanish giants. Photo by SOPA Images and Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius sends emotional message to Kroos

The Brazilian winger commented, "We miss you, Toni Kroos," on an Instagram post featuring highlights of their time together in Madrid colours.

The heartfelt tribute comes at a delicate moment, with Vinicius locked in a contract standoff and entering the final year of his current deal.

His message quickly attracted attention online, reminding supporters of one of Real Madrid's most effective partnerships in recent years.

Below is Vinicius' post, as shared on X:

Why Vinicius misses Kroos

Kroos retired from professional football at the end of the 2023/24 season after helping Real Madrid lift another UEFA Champions League title.

He also returned to international duty to represent Germany at Euro 2024 before bringing an end to his illustrious career.

During their years together, Kroos and Vinicius developed a superb understanding on the pitch.

Watch a compilation of Toni Kroos, as shared on YouTube:

The German midfielder's pinpoint passing regularly released the Brazilian into dangerous positions, allowing him to punish opposition defences with his pace and finishing.

The chemistry between the pair became a key feature of Madrid's success and remains fondly remembered by supporters.

Vinicius' latest message comes as Real Madrid continue searching for a midfielder capable of filling the void left by Kroos' retirement.

Reports linking the club with Spain captain Rodri underline how highly the German's influence is still valued.

Vinicius Jr and Toni Kroos shared a wonderful relationship on the pitch during their time at Real Madrid. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Vinicius

Away from the emotional tribute, Vinicius' future remains unresolved.

According to reports from MARCA via Sportskeeda, Real Madrid have grown increasingly eager to conclude contract negotiations and have no intention of changing their wage structure to meet the winger's demands.

The club's position is understood to be clear: sign the proposed extension or be made available for transfer before the window closes.

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring developments closely, hoping to capitalise if negotiations collapse.

For now, Vinicius' message to Kroos serves as a reminder of happier times as he navigates one of the biggest decisions of his career.

Vinicius sparks frenzy with waist beads

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr sent social media into a frenzy after photos of him wearing waist beads during a padel session surfaced online.

The Real Madrid winger was already attracting attention following reports that he had undergone a chin harmonisation procedure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh