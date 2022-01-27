Afia Schwar has opened up about her father's death and how she knew about it before it happened

In one of her latest videos, Schwar has revealed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie called to tell her exactly when her father was going to die

She indicated that the prophecy helped her in getting her 'old man' to know Christ before passing away

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comedienne and social media influencer Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that renowned prophet, Nigel Gaisie, prophesied about her father's death.

According to Schwar, Prophet Nigel, as the 'man of God' is popularly known, called to inform her that the father was going to pass away. He thus urged her to get a man of God to lead the old man to Christ before his death came.

"Nigel Gaisie called to tell me that my father was going to die. He called two weeks before the time. Even though I do not agree with you sometimes, I still thank you," she said.

Afia Schwar says Nigel Gaisie prophesied her father's death Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @prophet_nigel_gaisie

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Schwar made the revelation in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The video was to express her gratitude to also those who helped her during her father's sickness and subsequent one-week observance.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwar's father passes

Afia Schwar's father, Augustine Adjei, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She announced the passing of her beloved father in a post on her social media pages.

Schwar's father had been battling an undisclosed sickness for a number of months leaving her going in and out of the hospital. He was 80 years old.

Schwar's announcement and sad reaction have stirred loads of condolence messages for the comedienne and her family.

Afia Schwar's children console her at her father's one-week

Ten days after his passing, Afia Schwar and her family are holding a one-week observance ceremony for her late father.

Early videos and photos from the one-week observance showed a very somber atmosphere. Schwar herself had been tearing up all through the ceremony.

So down was Afia Schwar that her children had to console her. In one of the videos, Schwar was seen with her head bowed and in tears.

Stars show love to Afia Schwar

Meanwhile, it was not all tears throughout as Schwar got flashes of smiles during the ceremony. These were mostly the times when some of her celebrity friends arrived at the venue.

Among the many prominent people who brought smiles to Schwar by attending the one-week rites were Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Kwaku Manu, and KKD. Others included Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Gifty Adorye, Nana Agradaa, Nigel Gaisie. Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and many others were also present.

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the moments when these celebrities arrived to mourn with Schwar.

Source: YEN.com.gh