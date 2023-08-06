Neat FM presenter Ola Michael has stated that it was needless for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to taunt the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo

The preacher boasted and mocked the traditional leaders about nothing happening to him after defying ultimatums to apologise to them

Ola Michael explained that the preacher did nothing wrong when he characterised the town as demons' headquarters

Media personality Ola Michael has harshly criticised Archbishop Charles Agyinasare after the preacher mocked the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo.

The founder of Perez Chapel International teased the traditional elders after nothing happened to him despite disregarding the 14-day ultimatum given to him by members of a shrine in Nogokpo to apologise for comments they deemed insulting.

Agyinasare taunts Nogopko chiefs and elders

During a sermon titled "Who Rules the Cosmic Realm: Dominating the Cosmic Realm" on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the prominent televangelist mentioned to his congregation that because he is a child of God, lesser gods cannot harm him.

"I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation, and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days you will still be dancing ..." he said while dancing in a video.

Ola Michael's reaction

The media personality labelled the preacher's recent comments to his congregation as needless while speaking on the United Showbiz on UTV.

''... [Bishop Agyin Asare's] '60 days and still counting' comment useless,'' he said.

Listen to Ola Michael's comments below:

Background

The uproar stems from Archbishop Agyinasare's account of his encounter with certain demonic beings during his journey in Nogokpo while ministering to the congregation at the Perez Chapel.

His remarks outraged the residents of Nogokpo, who saw the preacher as categorising them as a hotbed of witchcraft, a perception they wished to dispel in Ghanaians' minds.

Following the renowned preacher's viral statements, community leaders issued a press statement demanding an unequivocal apology from the Archbishop or face their wrath.

Although he didn't honour the 14-day ultimatum, the Somey Traditional Council gave him another deadline to apologise for his provocative remarks regarding Nogokpo. He has yet to honour that as well.

Watch the full video of Agyinasare's sermon on Tuesday here. The part he speaks about being alive after 60 days comes 47 minutes into the entire clip.

Nogokpo is not the name of the shrine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the paramount chief of the traditional area that encompasses Nogokpo distanced himself from the 14-day ultimatum extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare by the Nogokpo chief Torgbui Saba IV.

Torgbiga Adamah III said the comments were made about the Nogokpo shrine and not the Nogokpo people.

According to him, once the people of Nogokpo officially complain about Agyinasare's controversial remarks about the town, the SomeyTraditional Council he presides over will act.

