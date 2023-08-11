Leader and founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, was laid to rest on Saturday, August 5, 2023

President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries were there to mourn with the family and church members of the late Reverend

Many people applauded the family and church for giving him a befitting burial

The leader and founder of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, was given a befitting burial service.

Details of the funeral rites of the late Resurrection Power New Generation leader and founder

The funeral rites took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The late Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was laid in state at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) from August 4 to 5, 2023.

A video from the funeral rites shows the plush decor at the AICC and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The venue showed thousands of church members, family, and sympathisers mourning the late Reverend.

President of the Republic of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, was captured filing past the mortal remains of the late Reverend.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, a thanksgiving service was held at the church's auditorium.

Below is a video of the funeral of the late Resurrection Power New Generation Church Leader, Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

Ghanaians react to the video of the funeral rites of the late Reverend

Many Ghanaians applauded the family and the church for sending the late Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye off beautifully.

Others also applauded the event planning company, the videographer and the camera crew for their excellent coverage of the funeral.

mid9nytmusic said:

Who also watched till the end? What a planning

ob_amponsah stated:

Same crying people will be jamming at the reception. Others angry because they didn’t get food.

richie_denzel commented:

The person in charge of organizing this funeral 10/10.

kwesi_monty said:

Forget about agenda ….. they really showed love to him …. Their last respect is really superb ❤️❤️

destiny_photographs said:

Videographer 100 gun salutes .. what a coverage

womeaa_kollextio opined:

This is what we call a befitting burial sleep well papa❤️

kr3kr3_nfoni stated:

This one deeeee3 the photographer n videographer cashout big time

kwekuaboagye stated:

This man’s death dey pain me pass. Ah !

panaoh181922 opined:

He really paid his dues Rest In Peace Man of God

amoabaabaamoahamoah said:

His children and the entire church outdid themselves. Wowwwwww. May his soul rest in peace.

Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye's wife prevented from attending the funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that church representatives and the families of the late Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye were present at Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu's Ankobeahene's residence to discuss the arrangements for his funeral.

In a video, members of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church were excited after the church officials announced that the ex-wife and widow of the late Reverend would not be partaking in the widow's rite for her late husband.

They also added that she would not be allowed to attend the funeral.

