Ghanaian-British media personality , Peace Hyde , has some exciting news for fans of the popular Netflix series, Young, Famous & African

, , She revealed that the series has been nominated for the Best International Show category at the National Reality Television Awards UK

Young, Famous & African is Netflix's first original African reality television series which features stop stars from across Africa

Co-creator and executive producer of Young Famous & African, Peace Hyde has announced that the reality tv series which she co-created has been nominated for an award.

Making the announcement on Twitter, she shared that the reality TV series has been nominated at the 11th annual National Reality Television Awards UK 2022.

Incredible moment for our #YoungFamousAndAfrican family! I can’t thank you enough for the mind blowing support!!!

Peace Hyde disclosed that the series was nominated for the Best International Show category.

Young, Famous & African is nominated for ‘BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW’ category, alongside some of the best reality shows in the world!

She urged her fans and lovers of the hit series to vote in order to grab the prestigious award.

Let’s bring this one back home please vote: http://www.nationalrealitytvawards.org/voting

Historic! Peace Hyde Co-Produces Netflix's first-ever Original African Reality TV series

Ghanaian-British television host, Peace Hyde, has revealed that she is the creator and executive producer of Netflix's first original African reality television series, 'Young, Famous, and African.'

In a post on Instagram, Hyde wrote that she and her team are making history telling stories of African origin.

The series features Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) and Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ (all from South Africa).

Peace Hyde Admits It Is Cool To Be African, After Releasing Netflix Hit Series Young, Famous & African

Co-creator and executive producer of Young Famous & African, Peace Hyde has expressed how much of a privilege is to be African.

Speaking to BBC Africa in an interview on her recent series, ‘Young Famous & African’, she said that:

It’s cool to be African now. Especially Ghanaian.

According to her, it was tough being African in the past as a result of the racial disparities between the African and European cultures.

Highlighting on what being Young, Famous & African meant, Peace Hyde said that the show was to promote the rich African culture as well as showing to the world and Africa what 'African Excellence' was.

